Husvarna’s Automower 415X electric robot mower falls to new low at $1,772 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of doing the hard work when it comes to mowing the yard? Well, it’s time to let robots take over…yard chores, that is. Husqvarna’s Automower 415X launched earlier this year and features a built-in battery that can handle yards up to 0.4 acres in size without a single drop of gas or oil. It’s on sale for a new all-time low at $1,772, which marks only the second discount that we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

This robot mower makes yard care easier, simpler, and greener

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 415X Electric Battery-powered Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,771.90 shipped. This is down $228 from its list price and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked, delivering only the second discount since it was launched in May. Designed to mow up to 0.4 acres without you having to lift a finger, this robotic helper is completely automated. There’s a built-in GPS module so it can track where it’s been and what it has left to do. You can use the smartphone app to create scheduling, adjust settings, track the mower’s location, and check its status as well. Plus, you can create work areas and stay-out zones from the app to ensure this robot doesn’t wander where it doesn’t belong. Husqvarna’s Automower 415X is weatherproof and can navigate through small areas while also handling up to 40-degree slopes. All of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil as well, making it a green alternative to traditional mowers.

Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters see pre-order discounts from $2,700

Segway’s all-new electric SuperScooter lineup may not be officially shipping until the end of next month, but for those who pre-order the all-new releases, there are some added savings attached. Now available directly from Segway, the new SuperScooter GT1 is down to $2,699.99 shipped with some added goodies thrown in. Normally fetching $2,800, today’s offer marks the first chance to save since the electric scooter left its crowdfunding campaign and delivers $100 in cash savings on top of the added value of the bundled accessories.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $50.50 (2022 low)

Amazon now offers the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $50.30 shipped. Normally fetching $60 or more, you’re looking at a new 2022 low. This is cents below our previous mention, a rare all-around discount, and one of the first chances to save since back in January. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place.

