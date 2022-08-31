Husvarna’s Automower 415X electric robot mower falls to new low at $1,772 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of doing the hard work when it comes to mowing the yard? Well, it’s time to let robots take over…yard chores, that is. Husqvarna’s Automower 415X launched earlier this year and features a built-in battery that can handle yards up to 0.4 acres in size without a single drop of gas or oil. It’s on sale for a new all-time low at $1,772, which marks only the second discount that we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
This robot mower makes yard care easier, simpler, and greener
Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 415X Electric Battery-powered Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,771.90 shipped. This is down $228 from its list price and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked, delivering only the second discount since it was launched in May. Designed to mow up to 0.4 acres without you having to lift a finger, this robotic helper is completely automated. There’s a built-in GPS module so it can track where it’s been and what it has left to do. You can use the smartphone app to create scheduling, adjust settings, track the mower’s location, and check its status as well. Plus, you can create work areas and stay-out zones from the app to ensure this robot doesn’t wander where it doesn’t belong. Husqvarna’s Automower 415X is weatherproof and can navigate through small areas while also handling up to 40-degree slopes. All of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil as well, making it a green alternative to traditional mowers.
Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters see pre-order discounts from $2,700
Segway’s all-new electric SuperScooter lineup may not be officially shipping until the end of next month, but for those who pre-order the all-new releases, there are some added savings attached. Now available directly from Segway, the new SuperScooter GT1 is down to $2,699.99 shipped with some added goodies thrown in. Normally fetching $2,800, today’s offer marks the first chance to save since the electric scooter left its crowdfunding campaign and delivers $100 in cash savings on top of the added value of the bundled accessories.
Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.
Panasonic’s eneloop pro Power Pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $50.50 (2022 low)
Amazon now offers the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $50.30 shipped. Normally fetching $60 or more, you’re looking at a new 2022 low. This is cents below our previous mention, a rare all-around discount, and one of the first chances to save since back in January. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place.
New Tesla deals
After checking out the Husqvarna Automower robotic lawn mower sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.
- SimpleTire offers up to 20% off thousands of tires
- Discount Tire offers up to $100 off or more on Cooper, Bridgestone, and other tires
- Model 3 CupHolderHero: $12 (Reg. $14)
- Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts now up to 38% off starting at $27 via Amazon
- Bring MagSafe to your ride with iOttie’s premium Velox car mount at $42.50
New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts
If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.
- ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099 in New Green Deals
- Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299
- Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike falls to $2,699 shipped (Reg. $2,999)
- GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)
- RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $350 off at 2022 low of $1,649
- Juiced e-bikes 0% APR financing available
- RUNDEER 750W E-Bike: $1,100 (Reg. $1,400) | Amazon
- Micah Toll’s favorite low-cost folding electric bike, the Lectric XP 2.0: $999 (Reg. $1,099)
- Kent Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike: $698 (Reg. $998)
- Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more
Additional New Green Deals
After shopping the Husqvarna Automower robotic lawn mower sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.
- Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti power stations and solar panels from $48
- Segway Ninebot F40 scooter drops to $700 (Save $100) alongside other electric vehicles
- Razor C25 electric scooter goes 15 MPH to let you get around this fall at $378
- Greenworks extra 15% off Labor Day sale delivers end of season electric tool closeouts
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.