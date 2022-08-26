Razor C25 electric scooter goes 15 MPH to let you get around this fall at $378 in New Green Deals

Get ready to ride around town this summer with Razor’s $378 electric scooter that’s on sale from a normal going rate of $425 or more. At one of the best prices we’ve seen this year, you’ll find that this electric scooter from Razor can reach speeds of 15 MPH and can ride for as far as 18 miles on a single charge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
Razor C25 electric scooter offers a smooth ride
Amazon is offering the Razor C25 Electric Scooter for $378 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $600 at Walmart, $519 direct from Razor, and around $423 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in months. This electric scooter features a 12.5-inch front and 8.5-inch rear air-filled tires which will help “smooth out uneven surfaces and provide a comfortable ride.” On top of that, it can reach up to 15 MPH and ride for as far as 18 miles on a single charge. When you arrive at a destination, the electric scooter can fold up so you can pick it up and bring it around with you. Plus, no gas or oil is required for it to function.
Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti power stations and solar panels from $48
Goal Zero is now launching a new Amazon storefront sale as we leave summer behind and head into fall, discounting a selection of its camping- and tailgate-ready portable power stations, solar panels, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, these are some of the best discounts to date at 20% off almost all of the brand’s popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for having around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks.
Yeti portable power station deals:
- Yeti 3000X: $2,800 (Reg. $3,400)
- Yeti 1500X: $1,600 (Reg. $2,000)
- Yeti 1000X: $1,200 (Reg. $1,500)
- Yeti 500X: $560 (Reg. $700)
- Yeti 200X: $240 (Reg. $300)
Nomad solar panel deals:
- Nomad 200: $480 (Reg. $600)
- Nomad 100: $320 (Reg. $400)
- Nomad 50: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Nomad 20: $120 (Reg. $150)
- Nomad 10: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Nomad 5: $48 (Reg. $60)
Boulder rugged solar panel deals:
- Boulder 200 Briefcase: $440 (Reg. $500)
- Boulder 100 Briefcase: $240 (Reg. $300)
- Boulder 100: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Boulder 50: $120 (Reg. $150)
Greenworks extra 15% off Labor Day sale delivers end of season electric tool closeouts
Greenworks is launching a new Labor Day sale today, taking an extra 15% off sitewide in the process. Covering just about every single one of the brand’s popular outdoor electric lawn tools and more, applying code GWLB15 at checkout will drop almost every listing to its lowest price of the season. Ranging from electric mowers to finally ditch the gas and oil from your routine, even if it is just for a few weeks to end summer, to fall-ready leaf blowers, string trimmers, and other ways to tidy up your outdoor space, there are plenty ways to get in on the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $75, as well.
Many of our top picks this time around are already discounted outside of the sitewide event, delivering some added savings with the extra 15% off coupon. Here are our favorites, all of which include a bundled charger and necessary batteries to get started.
- 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower: $425 (Reg. $600)
- 48V 15-inch String Trimmer: $153 (Reg. $200)
- 24V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer: $110 (Reg. $150)
- 24V 600-PSI Power Cleaner: $153 (Reg. $210)
- 24V Axial Leaf Blower: $85 (Reg. $130)
- 24V 10-inch Chainsaw: $110 (Reg. $160)
New Tesla deals
After checking out the Razor electric scooter sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.
- SimpleTire offers up to 20% off thousands of tires
- Discount Tire offers up to $100 off or more on Cooper, Bridgestone, and other tires
- Model 3 CupHolderHero: $12 (Reg. $14)
- Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts now up to 38% off starting at $27 via Amazon
- Bring MagSafe to your ride with iOttie’s premium Velox car mount at $42.50
New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts
If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.
- ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099 in New Green Deals
- Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299
- Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike falls to $2,699 shipped (Reg. $2,999)
- GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in latest sale (Save $300)
- RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $350 off at 2022 low of $1,649
- Juiced e-bikes 0% APR financing available
- RUNDEER 750W E-Bike: $1,100 (Reg. $1,400) | Amazon
- Micah Toll’s favorite low-cost folding electric bike, the Lectric XP 2.0: $999 (Reg. $1,099)
- Kent Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike: $698 (Reg. $998)
- Gotrax’s just-released G MAX electric scooter sees first discount at $100 off, more
Additional New Green Deals – electric leaf blower, more
After shopping the Razor electric scooter sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro kit sees first discount to $4,245 ($754 off)
- Save 28% on TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug with Alexa/Assistant support at $18
- Govee’s all-new Smart Outdoor RGBIC String Light 100-foot Bundle sees first drop to $90
