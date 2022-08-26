Razor C25 electric scooter goes 15 MPH to let you get around this fall at $378 in New Green Deals

Get ready to ride around town this summer with Razor’s $378 electric scooter that’s on sale from a normal going rate of $425 or more. At one of the best prices we’ve seen this year, you’ll find that this electric scooter from Razor can reach speeds of 15 MPH and can ride for as far as 18 miles on a single charge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Razor C25 electric scooter offers a smooth ride

Amazon is offering the Razor C25 Electric Scooter for $378 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $600 at Walmart, $519 direct from Razor, and around $423 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in months. This electric scooter features a 12.5-inch front and 8.5-inch rear air-filled tires which will help “smooth out uneven surfaces and provide a comfortable ride.” On top of that, it can reach up to 15 MPH and ride for as far as 18 miles on a single charge. When you arrive at a destination, the electric scooter can fold up so you can pick it up and bring it around with you. Plus, no gas or oil is required for it to function.

Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti power stations and solar panels from $48

Goal Zero is now launching a new Amazon storefront sale as we leave summer behind and head into fall, discounting a selection of its camping- and tailgate-ready portable power stations, solar panels, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, these are some of the best discounts to date at 20% off almost all of the brand’s popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for having around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Yeti portable power station deals:

Nomad solar panel deals:

Boulder rugged solar panel deals:

Greenworks extra 15% off Labor Day sale delivers end of season electric tool closeouts

Greenworks is launching a new Labor Day sale today, taking an extra 15% off sitewide in the process. Covering just about every single one of the brand’s popular outdoor electric lawn tools and more, applying code GWLB15 at checkout will drop almost every listing to its lowest price of the season. Ranging from electric mowers to finally ditch the gas and oil from your routine, even if it is just for a few weeks to end summer, to fall-ready leaf blowers, string trimmers, and other ways to tidy up your outdoor space, there are plenty ways to get in on the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $75, as well.

Many of our top picks this time around are already discounted outside of the sitewide event, delivering some added savings with the extra 15% off coupon. Here are our favorites, all of which include a bundled charger and necessary batteries to get started.

