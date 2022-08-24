Chevy or Ford lover? See which of their gas models are now going all-electric

Are you a fan of American-made cars like Ford and Chevy? Then you will love the electric models these automakers plan on releasing in the next few years.

It doesn’t get much more American made than a Chevy or Ford. On July 23, 1903, Henry Ford sold the first Ford Model A, sparking the US auto industry. Chevy was founded shortly after in November 1911, with its first classic model cars rolling out in 1912.

And as the old saying goes, history repeats itself. Ford is leading the charge converting its classic models everyone has grown to love into electric-power machines.

For example, Ford has three electric models: the Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and the E-transit (a commercial van). Both The F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E are in heavy demand as Ford sells them as fast as they are making them.

In July, Ford’s electric vehicle sales soared by 168.7% as the EV pickup had its best month since releasing in April 2022, selling 2,173. More importantly, the Mach-E, which has been out longer (December 2020), is still seeing high demand as sales of the EV muscle car rose 74% from 2021.

Meanwhile, Chevy started producing its electric car, the Bolt EV in 2016. Although earlier models had some kinks to work through, the Chevy Bolt EV is still one of the best deals you can get for an EV. It’s fun to drive and has 259 miles range on a full charge. You can also opt for the new Chevy Bolt EUV, a long-range crossover.

Yet this is only the start of what these American automakers plan to accomplish. Chevy and Ford both have several popular models they plan on converting to electric. Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Source Chevrolet

What Chevy and Ford older models are going all-electric?

The US aims for EVs to make up 50% of total vehicle sales in 2030. Chevy and Ford (and, of course, Tesla) will play a major role in hitting the goal.

Ford said it will be focusing on a “small number of highly compelling, high volume models in key segments.” If you are a fan of Ford’s older models, here’s a list the automaker plans to convert to EVs.

Ford Explorer

Ford Maverick

Ford Ranger

And (potentially) a Ford Bronco

The American automaker has already filed trademarks for the Maverick and Ranger pickup trucks. Although Ford filed for trademarks “Maverick Lightning” and “Ranger Lightning” in the UK, they switched it to “Thunder” in the US.

Ford confirmed the popular Explorer would get an electric upgrade in 2021. And despite no confirmation on the Bronco, the company’s CEO hinted its platform will support “rugged SUVs” (aka the Ford Bronco).

On the other hand, Chevy has its own agenda for an electric future. The company has several exciting electric models coming down the pipeline as part of GM’s all-electric strategy. Here’s a look at Chevy’s older models going electric.

Chevy Blazer

Chevy Equinox

And the Chevy Silverado

The American automaker has already released images of the electric Blazer EV (pictured below), which will go on sale in summer 2023. The electric Blazer will start at $44,995 with a 247-mile range, but upgraded models will be able to support up to a 320-mile range.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV Source Chevrolet

Meanwhile, the Chevy Equinox, the automaker’s best-selling SUV, will go electric, starting around $30,000 MSRP.

And finally, the Chevy Silverado pickup will receive an electric model starting in the fall of 2023. The Chevy Silverado EV will have up to a 400-mile range and over 660 HP.

Electrek’s Take

Watching Chevy and Ford transform their fleets with electric models is exciting to watch unfold. The American automakers will play a critical role in advancing EV adoption here in the US.

With several popular older models converting to EVs, Chevy and Ford fans can enjoy the same style they know and love, only in electric.

Ford and Chevy both have significant plans to electrify their older models and contribute to a more sustainable future. 2023 will be a big year for the EV industry as many automakers, not just in the US, are releasing highly anticipated EVs.

