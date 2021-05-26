Ford confirms upcoming electric Explorer, Lincoln electric SUV, and maybe even a Bronco EV

Ford has confirmed upcoming electric vehicles based on its new EV platform, including an electric Explorer and a Lincoln version based on the same electric SUV.

The automaker is even hinting at an electric Bronco.

Today, Ford announced an updated strategy focused on electric vehicles, connectivity, and commercial vehicles.

It included a new goal of 40% all-electric sales by 2030 and a new EV platform.

The automaker teased a bunch of new electric vehicles based on this new EV platform.

Mike Levine, North American Product Communications Manager at Ford, confirmed that the Ford Explorer is going to be one of them:

“Yes, we will fully electrify Explorer as you might expect, given our plan to deliver 40% of our lineup as fully electric vehicles by 2030. We will continue playing to our strengths and electrify our icons in high-volume segments that we dominate today. We’ll share details later.”

Levine also confirmed that Ford will use the platform to produce other electric pickup trucks:

There’s a new all-wheel drive / rear-wheel drive flexible EV architecture on the way for cargo vehicles, pickups and rugged SUVs! pic.twitter.com/P35Jy9hK4l — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) May 26, 2021

The “rugged SUV” comment could be referring to an electric Bronco, which CEO Jim Farley hinted at just a few weeks ago.

A source also told Electrek that the Explorer electric would come in 2023 along with Lincoln luxury version of the SUV:

Per single source: "the next Ford EV will be a larger Crossover tentatively falling under the Explorer brand, they’ll even have a Police Interceptor version. It’ll also be the basis for Lincoln’s first EV, around 2023. We may see debuts next year" — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) May 20, 2021

Those electric vehicles will add to Ford’s EV lineup, which currently consists only of the Mustang Mach-E, but the recently unveiled Ford F-150 Lightning will be added next year.

Electrek’s Take

Ford is checking a lot of boxes for me with its EVs. I loved my time in the Mustang Mach-E, and I was impressed by the specs and pricing of the F-150 Lightning.

Over the last year, I’ve definitely become a lot more bullish on Ford’s commitment to electrification, but I still think that the automaker is taking its time in building up its EV lineup.

It doesn’t look like Ford will have a lot of EV options actually available for sale until mid-decade, and based on its 40% all-electric goal by 2030, it looks like it will take time for EV volumes to come from Ford.

I’d like to see an acceleration on that front, or I think Ford is going to have a tough time during the second half of the decade.

