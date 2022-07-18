2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Up to 320 mile range, MSRP between $45-$66k, plus a “Police Pursuit” model

After teasing the public with small glimpses since March, General Motors has officially unveiled the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, including trim details, estimated range, and pricing. In addition to four varying trims, GM is designing a Police Pursuit Vehicle. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Quick recap

The public first caught wind of the Chevy Blazer EV at GM’s CES 2022 event. Although the all-electric Silverado was main focus of that presentation, GM CEO Mary Barra did leave the Las Vegas crowd with last surprise at the end.

That’s where we got our first glimpse of the Super Sport (SS) trim of the Blazer – the first performance trim of any EV under the Chevy marque, but that’s about all we learned at the time. This past June, GM offered a more robust tease of its Blazer EV, confirming it would arrive as a 2024 model in the Spring of 2023.

According to a Tweet from Barra, the world would learn more on July 18. Well, here we are and as promised, GM has shared plenty of tasty new details regarding the Blazer EV and all four of its upcoming trims. Here’s a look at three of them to start:

Chevy Blazer 1LT EV

Chevy Blazer RS EV

Chevy Blazer SS EV

Chevy Blazer EV comes in four trims, plus PPV for the cops

When we’ve covered the limited details of the Blazer EV in the past, we’ve had specific questions pertaining to trim levels, range, whether it’ll be AWD, and of course, how much it will cost. Well GM has answered all those questions and then some in a press release coinciding with a public debut event held in Los Angeles this evening.

Let’s start with the trims themselves. In addition to the SS variant that was originally teased, the Blazer EV will arrive in three additional trims, each offering different motor configurations, ranges, and interior designs. All trims are built upon GM’s Ultium EV platform.

Although the SS is the only model that comes with all-wheel drive standard, it is an available option in two of the three other trims. Here’s how they compare side by side (including price).

Chevy Blazer EV Trim 1LT 2LT RS SS Wheels 19″ 19″ 21″ 22″ Powertrain (Standard) FWD FWD FWD or

RWD AWD AWD available? No Yes Yes ––– GM Estimated Range* 247 mi 293 mi 320 mi 290 mi Starting MSRP $44,995 $47,595 $51,995 $65,995 * – Dependent on battery pack size (although GM has not shared battery capacity yet)

Although we’ve learned a lot more about the various trims of the Blazer EV, the SS remains the focus of GM’s latest release. With AWD standard propulsion, the Super Sport EV is estimated to deliver 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque.

It also comes capable with Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, which is similar to Watts to Freedom mode on the GMC Hummer EV. GM estimates the Blazer SS can sprint 0-60 mph in under four seconds. Here are some more images including a head-up display (HUD):

Other cool features

Chevy also shared that the Blazer EV will be capable of achieving 11.5 kW on Level 2 AC chargers, and 190 kW on DC fast-chargers – equating to about 78 miles of range in ten minutes. That being said, the automaker did not specify which model(s) can achieve those charge rates.

We asked a Chevy for clarification and were told those charging specifics will be revealed at a later date. In the meantime, here are some other cool features to look forward to:

Full LED exterior lighting, with choreographed walk-up/walk-away animation on RS and SS

Super Cruise hands-free driving technology available on compatible roads

ADAS features like Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist

LT trims feature a monochromatic appearance

RS features a black grill and other black accents

SS has unique front grill, two-tone color scheme including a black roof and A-pillars

Front lighting on RS and SS conveys the state of charge while the EV is plugged in

Tailgate can open hands-free when the key fob is recognized by the sensors at the rear

Hands-free start – the driver simply pushes the brake pedal after closing the door

Despite being on the Ultium platform and part of GM’s Ultium Charge 360 network, Chevy gave zero mention of plug and charge capabilities on the Blazer in the press release. We asked GM to clarify and learned that the all-electric Blazer will in fact have Plug and Charge capabilities. Phew!

You may soon get pulled over by police driving a Chevy Blazer EV

In addition to the “civilian” models of the all-electric Blazer outlined above, Chevy is developing a model specifically designed for the officers in blue called a Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV). Per the release:

Based on the Blazer SS model, the Blazer EV PPV will have the largest Ultium battery in the lineup and will be available in rear wheel drive or with a dual motor all-wheel drive system. The PPV will use the Blazer SS high performance front Brembo brakes to help ensure short stopping distances. The purpose-built Blazer EV PPV model features a police specific interior designed for police officers with ample room to accommodate emergency equipment and gear.

Chevy didn’t share any images or even renderings of what this PPV might look like, but we’d imagine it’s going to be pretty badass… You know, because its zero-emissions.

Chevrolet also relayed its available trims will offer different range and design catered to fleet and commercial customers, so the Blazer EV appears to be quite versatile already. Let’s have a look inside, shall we?

Comparison (or lack thereof) of the interiors of the Chevy Blazer 1LT and 2LT

Interior

No matter what trim level you decide upon, the interior of the Blazer EV features a 17.7-inch-diagonal touchscreen, an 11-inch-diagonal Driver Information Center in the instrument cluster, and LED lighting throughout. From there however, the interiors change quite a bit as you move up the trim hierarchy.

As you can see in the image comparison above, there is virtually no variation between the 1LT and 2LT trims of the Blazer EV, perhaps just slightly different seat materials. Look below. When you get to the RS, you’ll see huge differences, and even more variations when you get the the SS interior.

The RS interior (left) vs. the SS (Right)

Below are some additional interior features:

Two-row layout and flat floor provide ample space and storage options

Standard ambient lighting with personalization function on RS and SS trims

Unique RS and SS trim and design cues Blue and red contrasting stitching on the RS Sueded microfiber seating on the SS, Adrenaline Red seating surfaces, and available Argon Orange accents

Heated and ventilated front seats on RS and SS, along with heated rear outboard seating positions that are standard on SS and available on RS as an add-on

Heated steering wheel on RS and SS

Sculpted vents inspired by turbines

Chevy Blazer EV reservations and delivery timelines

We’ve already shared “how much,” but naturally your next question has to be, “when?” To cap things off, Chevy has shared sales/production timelines for the Blazer EV as follows:

The start of sales kick off in the summer of 2023 with the 2LT ($47,595) and RS ($51,995) trims. The SS ($65,995) will follow later in 2023, followed by the 1LT ($44,995) and PPV in Q1 of 2024.

The electrified Blazers will be built at GM’s production facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico where the combustion versions of the Blazer are currently manufactured. Blazer EV reservations are now available on Chevy’s website. Want more Blazer? Check out Chevy’s detailed video below:

