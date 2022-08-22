NIO’s first batch of ET7 sedans departs China ahead of first deliveries in Europe

Chinese automaker NIO has moved one step closer to delivering its long-promised ET7 sedan to markets in Europe, as the first batch of all-electric sedans has set sail from a port in China. NIO documented the loading of the EVs before they begin popping up in markets like Germany, and more. Check it out.

NIO ($NIO) is a publicly-traded EV automaker founded in 2014 that currently sits as one of the leading electrified brands in China thanks to early success of its ES8, ES6, and EC6 SUVs.

During a “NIO Day” presentation in early 2021, the automaker unveiled the ET7, its flagship electric sedan. That following May, NIO announced plans to expand to markets outside of China, beginning in Norway. Germany was soon announced as the next European market to follow and the first outside of China that will recieve ET7 deliveries.

This past March, NIO began offering test drives of the ET7 at the NIO House at the NIO-JAC manufacturing base in Hefei, Anhui province, where the sedans are being built. Soon thereafter, ET7 deliveries began in China with news that orders in Germany would soon open ahead of deliveries in Q4 of this year.

What was unclear at the time was what other markets in Europe NIO planned to deliver the new ET7. Now that the EVs are on their journey overseas, NIO has enlightened us as to where they are inevitably headed, and it’s definitely beyond just Germany.

New ET7 sedans being loaded up at a port in China ahead of their trip to Europe / Source: Weibo/NIO

NIO ET7s make way to Europe, will extend beyond Germany

NIO shared the progress of its first batch of ET7 sedans being loaded up in a video on its Weibo page, documenting the EVs journey to Europe. As you’ll see below, there are well over 150 wrapped ET7s being loaded upon a large ship in China.

That’s not all, either; the “hellos” in different languages at the end tell us where the NIO ET7 will be sold in Europe. NIO also shared it in the text of the Weibo post itself:

NIO ET7 set sail in Europe, and will be open for booking and delivery in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, providing more European users with a complete service system and enjoying a pleasant lifestyle.

While we knew Germany would be getting the ET7s in Europe first, we weren’t exactly sure what other markets NIO currently has a footprint in would also see new sales. We can now confirm that the ET7 will also be available to order in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands.

These are common EU markets for Chinese EV automakers, as competitors like XPeng and BYD have announced similar entries. Neither of them have sold and delivered one model in so many EU markets at once, however.

Timings of NIO ET7 orders in countries in Europe aside from Germany have yet to be announced, but we will be sure to follow these EVs as they eventually land overseas. We can’t share NIO’s video directly from Weibo, but can post it below thanks to CnEVPost, who uploaded it to YouTube. Check it out.

