Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter with seat returns to 2022 low at $470 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to get outside and enjoy the sunshine while we still have some time left in summer? Well, Razor’s EcoSmart Metro electric scooter lets you do just that. The included seat makes riding around more comfortable and the built-in battery lasts for up to 12 miles per charge. With a top speed of 15.5 MPH, Razor’s EcoSmart Metro is on sale for $470 today which is $130 below its normal going rate at Amazon, matching the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Razor’s EcoSmart Metro electric scooter has a built-in seat

Amazon is offering the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter with Seat for $469.99 shipped. Normally it goes for $600 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. While you’d normally stand up to ride an electric scooter around the city, this model trades that out for a built-in seat to make traveling more comfortable. There’s air-filled 16-inch tires and a cargo carrier to make it easy to get to and from the grocery store or college. The batter will last for up to 12 miles per charge and this electric scooter has a top speed of 15.5 MPH as well. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for it to function.

Greenworks winds down summer with up to 40% off outdoor electric tool bundle sale

Summer may be winding down, but that just means that Greenworks is turning up the heat on its popular outdoor electric tool savings. This time around, the retailer is taking up to 40% off select bundles that let you refresh the shed with an entire new arsenal of electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and more with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 48V 17-inch Lawn Mower paired with a 15-inch String Trimmer at $399.99. Normally you’d pay $600 for the bundle, with today’s offer marking the best combined value of the season. We last saw it down at $450, with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings.

If you’re still relying on gas and oil to handle the yard care routine, today’s featured discount is finally here to change that. This Greenworks 40V mower arrives with a 17-inch cutting deck and pairs with a 4Ah battery to provide 60 minutes of cutting per charge. A 2-in-1 design completes the package, allowing it to handle bagging or mulching, and pairs nicely with the 15-inch string trimmer to get some of the harder to reach areas of your outdoor space.

Other bundle offers:

Sun Joe 15-inch electric hedge trimmer sees first discount to $29 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 15-inch 3.8A Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer for $28.80 shipped. Normally $36, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, is the first major discount at Amazon, and saves 20%. With a 3.8A electric motor, this hedge trimmer is perfect for trimming or shaping shrubs and bushes. The electric motor also makes this a zero carbon device as it doesn’t require any fossil fuels to function. There’s two forged-iron rust-resistant 15-inch blades that works in dual-action and offer “40% less vibration” than single-action blades. On top of that, it only weighs 4.6-pounds making it fairly lightweight for longer yard care tasks.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the electric scooter deal above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – electric pole saw, more

After shopping the electric scooter above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.