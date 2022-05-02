Electrify America reports a fivefold increase of charging sessions in 2021 compared to 2020

May. 2nd 2022

According to a recent report from Electrify America, it delivered 1.45 million charging sessions to customers in 2021 – that’s over five times more than the 268,000 sessions recorded a year prior. The sessions represent estimations of millions of gallons of gasoline spared on US roads, as well as evidence of the benefits a transition to electric vehicles can provide.

Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast charging networks in the US, and simultaneously continues to grow its presence to support the ever-growing number of new EVs joining roadways.

EA currently operates about 800 charging stations housing about 3,500 individual chargers with speeds ranging from 150 to 350 kW. Additionally, the company has already shared plans to double its charging network in the US and Canada by 2026, expanding to about 10,000 chargers across 1,800 stations.

Furthermore, EA offers complimentary charging deals with sixteen different EV automakers, in addition to the occasional holiday discount. Based on the current charging footprints outlined above, Electrify America is bringing more charging sessions to its customers, and has shared some impressive data as evidence.

Electrify America charging
Source: Electrify America

Electrify America sees huge charging session increase in 2021

Electrify America shared its 2021 charging statistics in a press release today, reporting 1.45 million sessions compared to 268,000 in 2020. That’s over 5x more in a year’s span. Robert Barrosa, senior director of Business Development & Marketing of Electric America spoke to the charging network’s increased success last year:

The combination of our rapidly expanding charging network, plus the growth and availability of all-new electric vehicles, is accelerating the transition to eMobility. Electrify America is working with automotive manufacturers to smooth the transition from gas to electric by offering integrated access on the Electrify America network.  We are seeing this positively impact vehicle adoption as first quarter battery electric vehicle sales reached a record 5.2% market share of new vehicle sales in the US.

As you can see from the graphic provided by Electrify America above, the charging network did more than simply help EVs stay replenished in the US. EA estimates that its 2021 charging sessions supplemented the use of 5.7 million gallons of gas. This estimate was determined by the 145 million miles of electric range Electrify America provided to customers through its charging sessions last year.

All in all, EA says it dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy to customer vehicles last year. That equates to over 41 million kWh of energy dispensed to EVs in the US. Barrosa again spoke:

More and more commuters are discovering the benefits of electric vehicle transportation as seen in the remarkable growth of charging sessions at our stations.

With significant network expansions planned for North America the next four years, we can expect EA’s 2022 report to see significant increases again.

