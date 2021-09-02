Electrify America is offering free EV charging throughout Labor Day weekend

Electrify America has once again announced a free charging promotion for its customers, beginning Friday and continuing throughout Labor Day weekend. Customers can find the nearest charger in the electrify America app and take advantage of the charging network’s complimentary sessions.

Electrify America currently operates the largest DC fast-charging network in the US, as it continues to grow its infrastructural presence in support of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

Last month, the company shared plans to double its charging network in the US and Canada by 2025. If successful, Electrify America’s network would expand to about 10,000 chargers across 1,800 stations.

In the past, Electrify America has offered complimentary charging for customers of specific EV models, like the Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Ioniqs, for instance. Additionally, the charging network offers charging promotions during popular holidays when EV owners tend to travel more.

With a recent email to Pass+ members, Electrify America shared details of free complimentary charging available all weekend.

Electrify America to offer free charging starting Friday

Per an email sent to Electrify America members, the company is offering complimentary charging throughout Labor Day weekend.

The free charging sessions will become available at 12 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 3, until 12 a.m PDT on Tuesday September 7. That means you East Coasters can snag a few extra hours of charging early Tuesday morning if you can stay up after the long holiday weekend.

Currently, guests and Pass members on Electrify America’s charging network pay $0.43/kWh to charge, while Pass+ members pay $0.31/kWh.

This is valid pricing for most states, although some charge on a per-minute basis. Per Electrify America’s pricing page:

Pricing on a per-minute basis means pricing based on how long the charger was delivering energy to the EV. Pricing on a per-kWh basis means pricing based on how much energy the charger delivered to the EV. We believe pricing on a per-kWh basis offers a fair and consistent charging experience to EV drivers. We are working with regulators to follow the various processes that are required for us to provide EV charging on a per-kWh basis.

You can find the nearest Electrify America charger near you via its website or app and take advantage of the free charging. Be sure to stay safe this holiday weekend too.

FTC: Electrek is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.