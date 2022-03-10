XPeng Motors opens P5 reservations in four European countries alongside a new ‘Experience Store’ in the Netherlands

Chinese EV automaker, XPeng Motors, is expanding its presence in the EU by opening reservations of its P5 smart EV to four countries – Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The P5 is the third production model to arrive from XPeng, and its reservations are joined by news of an “Experience Store” which just opened in the Netherlands – the automaker’s second showroom in Europe.

Xiaopeng, aka XPeng Motors, continues to expand its lineup as one of the more prominent EV automakers in China, following a journey that began in 2018 with its G3 SUV.

The G3 was then joined by the P7 sedan in 2019, and both EVs have remained mainstays in XPeng’s fleet. The automaker has since expanded overseas, selling both EVs in Europe, beginning in Norway.

Last month, XPeng teased further expansion in the EU on its Twitter, asking its followers what its next destination should be. Shortly thereafter, we learned that those next countries would be Sweden and the Netherlands, along with an agency model for showrooms called “XPeng Experience Stores.”

We also learned that Denmark would be joining the XPeng fold, although no immediate retail plans had been shared. The news last month also coincided with the Xpeng’s first European Experience Store opening in Stockholm.

At the time, a representative for XPeng told Electrek that the new P5 will be on display in showrooms to begin, but consumers can “expect to see it available in Europe in the future.”

That time has now come, as XPeng has opened reservations for the P5 in the countries mentioned above. Additionally, the automaker has cut the ribbon on a second European showroom.

The upcoming P5 Smart EV sedan / Source: XPeng Motors

XPeng opens P5 reservations to four EU countries at once

XPeng Motors shared the news of P5 reservations and the new Experience Store in a press release, detailing the Chinese automaker’s extended efforts in European expansion.

For example, reservations for the P5 marks the first XPeng EV to become available in four EU markets simultaneously. Leon He, Vice President of XPeng, elaborated on this expansion effort overseas:

The XPeng P5’s arrival in four key European markets is a new demonstration of our commitment to Europe. Each new XPeng model achieves a new level of technology sophistication. The P5 brings a host of differentiated features to a new customer base in Europe, a market where we are building ourselves as a long-term player

European consumers with P5 reservations will soon be able to XPeng’s XPILOT ADAS system. Version 2.5 will come standard on the P5 in Europe and includes advanced safety and autonomous tech like wave radar, ultrasonic wave sensors, high perception cameras, plus assisted driving and parking features. All of which can be upgraded over time using over-the-air software updates.

Other pertinent P5 specs include seating for five, a FWD motor, 66 kWh battery capacity, and a WLTP range of 465 km (~289 miles). That being said, upgraded versions should eventually become available like they currently are in China.

With the beginning of P5 reservations, XPeng has opened the doors on its second European showroom, located in the Netherlands at the Westfield Mall in Leidschendam, near Rotterdam and the Hague. Here, current and prospective XPeng reservation holders can view the P5, P7, and X2 eVTOL up close.

XPeng shared plans for two additional stores in the Netherlands to open later this year, followed by even more in coming years. It’s a safe bet that a Danish Experience Store is in the works as well, as Denmark joins XPeng’s list of new EU markets.

EU consumers can make XPeng P5 reservations now and can expect test drives to begin sometime in April.

