Luxury e-boat brand ALVA Yachts introduces OCEAN ECO 60 Coupé solar catamaran with twin 250kW electric motors

ALVA Yachts has introduced the latest addition to its family of all-electric luxury sailboats and yachts with the OCEAN ECO 60 Coupé, a 60-foot electric catamaran with solar panels. The Coupé arrives as a new, sportier version of ALVA’s ECO 60 and ECO 60 Explorer electric yachts, offering a lower profile silhouette and innovative new features.

ALVA Yachts is a German company founded in 2020 by Mathias May and Holger Henn, evolving out of PICA yachts, which was founded in 2013. ALVA’s predecessor launched more than forty 20-30 ft. sailing and electric powerboats during its tenure in boat manufacturing.

As the brand looks to create the next generation of electric yachts, it remains quite aware of the issues facing marine electrification as well as its own hurdles in developing its zero emission technologies. Here’s an excerpt from the beautifully written “about” page on its website:

ALVA Yachts is determined to improve the society we live in. We are on a journey towards sustainable, avant-garde electric yachting. Today, electricity is not always generated in a sustainable way – but it could be. Elements, materials, manufacturing, transportation and the usage of yachts are all areas that need improvement. We do not have all the answers today, but it is our mission to tackle these issues and consequently improve the way we will live tomorrow.

In a short time, ALVA Yachts has introduced a 50-foot cruiser, two electric sailboats in lengths of 72- and 82-feet, as well as multiple variations of 60- and 90-foot electric yachts, including the OCEAN ECO 60.

Now, ALVA’s Coupé version of the ECO 60 is available for sale ahead of schedule production at the end of this year.

The new OCEAN ECO 60 Coupé / Source: ALVA Yachts







“Guiding luxury toward sustainability” with electric yachts

Those words are present on ALVA Yachts’ website as a prominent mission for the company, particularly as it continues to develop luxurious and technologically advanced yachts like the OCEAN ECO 60 Coupé.

According to ALVA Yachts, the sleeker Coupé version of the ECO 60 and its expansive roof of integrated solar panels deliver transatlantic range and “virtually unlimited autonomy.” The fully-electric catamaran is propelled by two 250kW motors, which are powered by a 150-280kWh battery pack. The pack itself is powered by onshore charging, in addition to the sun and generators onboard.

The solar panels themselves can reach 18kW peak, which ALVA claims is best in class compared to its competitors. The diesel generators produce 2 x 100kW/ DC each, but customers can also opt for methanol fuel cells instead to avoid those nasty fossil fuels.

Even with the diesel generators, a representative for ALVA Yachts told us the OCEAN ECO 60 Coupé can cruise all day at 4.5 knots (5.2 mph) when it’s sunny without running any diesel. We don’t condone it, but traveling with the diesel and solar, combined with a full charge on the battery, can deliver 2,800 miles of efficient cruising.

When docked, the ECO 60 Coupé can plug into marine shore power and replenish at a rate up to 88 kW. Here are some of the additional specs:

Length Overall: 18.40 m/ 60ft

Length of waterline: 17.80m

Beam: 10.20m

Draft: 1.2m

Displacement: (LD) 34,000kg / 34t

Electric Engine: 2x 250kW (Performance Version)

Generator: 48 KVA – frequency driven DC with soundshield

Fuel Cell Ready

Battery Capacity: 280kWh

Solar Surface 80m2

Solar Power: 18kW Peak

Top Speed: 20 knots (23 mph)

Ad previously mentioned, the new OCEAN ECO 60 Coupé is available for sale now and should enter production in late 2022.

