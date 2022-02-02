Quick Charge Podcast: February 2, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk and Tesla fans ramp up pressure for recognition from Biden with ad and 50,000 petition signatures
- Tesla supply chain issues now extend to solar roof, stops scheduling new installation for now
- Tesla (TSLA) falls as more attention is brought to Autopilot’s serious phantom braking issue
- Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta software update (10.10) to remove ‘rolling stop,’ address some edge cases and more
- Elon Musk accuses AP reporter of being a lobbyist, sets fans against him on Twitter over Tesla recall article
- Ford shares more details how its F-150 Lightning can replace the need for a Tesla Powerwall or loud, dirty generator
- Watch this one-off ‘Arctic Circle’ version of the Polestar 2 Long Range comfortably drift through snow and ice like it’s nothing
- Quantumscape achieves solid-state batteries that can fast charge in 15 minutes through 400 consecutive cycles
- ElectraMeccanica announces it will begin deliveries of its SOLO Cargo EV in Q2 2022
