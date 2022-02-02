Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta software update (10.10) to remove ‘rolling stop,’ address some edge cases and more

Tesla has started to releases a new Full Self-Driving Beta software update (10.10) that includes several changes, including removing ‘rolling stop’, addressing some corner cases, and more.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta

Since October 2020, Tesla has been slowly rolling out what it is calling “Full Self-Driving Beta” (FSD Beta), which is an early version of its self-driving software that is currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners selected by the company and through its “safety test score.“

The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

Since the responsibility lies with the driver and not Tesla’s system, it is still considered a level two driver-assist system despite its name. It has been sort of a “two steps forward, one step back” type of program, as some updates have seen regressions in terms of the driving capabilities.

Tesla has been frequently releasing new software updates to the FSD Beta program and adding more owners to it.

As of Q4 2021, the automaker said that it almost had 60,000 owners in the FSD Beta program.

Tesla FSD beta 10.10

Now Tesla is releasing the new v10.10 of FSD Beta and it includes several improvements, including the ability for the vehicle to use an upcoming lane to try to avoid an object on the road if it is deemed safe.

This shows that Tesla is increasingly venturing into making sure that FSD can not only tackle regular driving maneuvers but that it is also prepared for some rare corner cases.

The 10.10 FSD beta update also rolls back the “rolling stop” feature as part of the NHTSA safety recall announced yesterday.

Here are the full release notes:

Smoother fork maneuvers and turn-lane selection using high fidelity trajectory primitives.

Disabled rolling-stop functionality in all FSD Profiles. This behavior used to allow the vehicle to roll through all-way-stop intersections, but only when several conditions were met, including: vehicle speed less than 5.6 mph, no relevant objects/pedestrians/bicyclists detected, sufficienct visibility and all entering roads at the intersection have speed limits below 30 mph

Improved generalized static object network by 4% using improved ground truth trajectories.

Improved smoothness when stopping for crossing objects at intersections by modeling soft and hard constrains to better represent urgency of the slowdown.

Enabled lane changing into an oncoming lane to maneuver around static obstacles, when safe to do so.

Improved smoothness for merge handling by enforcing more consistency with previous cycle’s speed control decisions.

Improved handling of flashing red light traffic controls by adding more caution for events where crossing vehicles may not stop.

Improved right of way understanding at intersections with better modelling of intersection extents.

This update came fairly quickly after 10.9 was rolled out only 2 weeks ago.

At the time, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla would expand the program to Canada within “2 to 4 weeks.”

Yesterday, the CEO said that it will be in the country by the end of the month.

We expect more updates to come frequently in the coming months as Tesla works toward the goal to achieve a full self-driving system safer than humans by the end of the year, which Musk said he would be “shocked” if it doesn’t happen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.