NIO teases image of new model ahead of reveal at NIO Day 2021 – could it be the ET5?

Chinese EV automaker NIO announced it will reveal a new model later this week during its NIO Day 2021 event in Shanghai. The annual event is normally when NIO introduces new models, and a teaser image from the company may confirm rumors that the public will get its first glimpse of the ET5 later this week.

Earlier this year (NIO Day 2020 was actually held this past January due to COVID-19), NIO revealed plans was to expand outside of electric SUVs and unveiled its flagship sedan, the ET7. At the time, NIO reported the ET7 would be the first of three EVs to debut on the NIO Technology Platform 2.0 in 2022.

In addition to bringing a luxury EV sedan to market, the automaker followed up in May with plans to expand to markets outside of China, beginning in Norway.

While Norway will not see the ET7 until 2022, NIO has already begun official deliveries of its ES8 SUV, which has long been accompanied by hints of further expansion plans for Europe. This includes Germany, which will soon see the ET7 as well.

In mid-October, NIO confirmed its annual event would be taking place on December 18 at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, west of Shanghai. Rumors immediately began to swirl about what the automaker might reveal this year, especially pertaining to a less-expensive sedan called the ET5.

We followed a trail of sources familiar with the company in China, that are expecting not one, but two new models to be revealed this year, as well as a new sub-brand for the mass EV market.

Just days before the official event, NIO has given a first glimpse of at least one new EV model to come.

Comparison of the new teaser image against the ET7 sedan/ Source: NIO

NIO launching at least one new model, more than likely the ET5

NIO teased the image through a tweet from its global account this week ahead of its NIO Day event on Saturday. As you can see from the image comparison above, the lights curve around the entire rear of the EV, and resemble a sleeker version of the ET7’s taillights.

While this will not be confirmed until NIO Day, the teaser image provides more evidence that the new model to be unveiled will in fact be the ET5 sedan. As we reported back in October, Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu’s team sent a research note to NIO investors in August.

The note said the team expects the third EV on the NIO Technology Platform 2.0 (joining the ET7 and ET5) to be a luxury MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), or a high performance sports coupe called the EF9. Based on that speculation, the teaser image more closely resembles a sedan rather than a MPV or sports coupe.

Still, none of this is likely to be 100% confirmed until NIO officially pulls the sheet off its new model(s), but hopefully theres more than one to share. Not to mention a new brand from one of China’s largest EV manufacturers. Lots more to be revealed later this week… until then.

