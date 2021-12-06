Photos show sea of Ola’s high-speed electric scooters ahead of deliveries later this month

Ola’s electric scooters have followed a circuitous path toward production, but deliveries are now set to begin December 15. Ahead of that date, the company’s CEO showed off several images from the factory showing a sea of electric scooters that have already rolled off the production line.

Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has often taken to Twitter to make big announcements, such as when he dropped the bombshell that Ola’s electric scooters would be coming to the US early next year.

This time he shared a series of new photos on the social media platform showing new Ola electric scooters all lined up for deliveries.

He also confirmed a hard date of December 15 for deliveries to commence for India’s most highly anticipated electric scooter.

As Bhavish explained:

Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!

Ola’s electric scooters are based on the original Etergo Appscooter design, which was purchased by Ola after the company ran into financial trouble.

The smart scooter features high performance with speeds of over 70 mph (112 km/h) and electric motors with 8.5 kW (11.4 hp) of power.

The large batteries also offer ranges of up to 112 miles (181 km) in the largest battery configuration.

In addition, the scooters have turned heads for their rather low price relative to the international electric scooter industry. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters start at between US $1,050-$1,350.

In another headline-grabbing first from the company, Ola announced earlier this year that its gigantic FutureFactory would be managed and run entirely by women. Up to 10,000 women will work the production lines, with the factory expected to produce 2 million electric scooters per year once it reaches full production capacity.

Ola even has plans to expand that rate to 10 million electric scooters per year eventually.

While Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are only available in India for now, Bhavish seems set on quickly expanding internationally.

Such high-speed electric scooters could take a stab at markets currently dominated by companies like BMW, even at a time when other Asian electric scooter makers like NIU are entering the higher-speed electric scooter market.

But first Ola will have to make good on its deliveries in India, where the scooters have been selling like hotcakes since their debut earlier this fall. At one point, the scooters were selling at a rate of four every second. More recently though, rumors of delays have plagued the company.

With Bhavish’s recent production update though, Ola scooter reservation holders may finally be getting their new rides in a matter of weeks.

