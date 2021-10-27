Watch: Video sneak peak inside Ola’s women-only electric scooter megafactory

Ola’s electric scooters have proven popular ever since their debut earlier this year. Now we’re getting our first detailed look inside of the company’s massive electric scooter factory, which employs an entirely female workforce.

Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters first drew attention for their sleek styling and 70+ mph (115 km/h) performance.

But the Bangalore, India-based company’s ambitious plan to become the largest electric scooter maker in the world has drawn headlines for other reasons too.

Earlier this year we learned that Ola planned to construct a massive electric scooter factory in India that could produce up to 2 million electric scooters annually.

Ola then doubled down by saying production would be expanded to push that figure even higher. The ultimate goal was to reach 10 million electric scooters per year, according to the company.

As full-scale production drew even closer, Ola again raised eyebrows with yet another announcement. The sprawling 500 acre factory was to be staffed and managed by an entirely female workforce.

Today, Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a new video giving us an up-close look at production currently underway at the sprawling factory.

Sneak peak of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast! #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/Z0eanudV8X — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 27, 2021

Ola’s factory workers can be seen welding, wrenching and assembling as the stylish electric scooters progressively take shape along the assembly line.

The factory is still under construction (which perhaps explains the nearly omnipresent construction workers), but the first electric scooters are already rolling off the line barely six months after Ola broke ground on the factory.

And the fast production rate couldn’t come soon enough. The company sure has its work cut out for itself after being met with crushing demand upon opening orders.

At one point, the company was selling four electric scooters every second, resulting in hundreds of thousands of pre-orders.

Despite worries that production could be running behind schedule after Ola postponed the initial date for collecting outstanding payments following pre-order deposits, the company claims that production is still on track.

The first deliveries of Ola’s electric scooters are expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

While orders are currently only open to Ola’s domestic market of India, Aggarwal has already confirmed that Ola plans to enter international markets including the United States as early as next year.

