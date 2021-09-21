The craziest electric cars coming in the next 5 years [Video]

The Munich Motor Show 2021 was fantastically packed full of crazy concepts, futuristic designs, and curiously cool EVs. We know that many of these concept designs won’t make it to production, but they are indications of what’s coming, and that’s something to get excited about.

[This is part of an ongoing collaboration between Electrek and Fully Charged.]

Craziest electric cars

All the major car manufacturers were there to show off their shiny new models, and there were also electric scooters, mopeds, delivery vans, choppers, and even a self-driving Robotaxi!

What did we learn from our visit? That small, cheaper electric cars are coming (not soon enough, but they’re coming), that the Chinese car makers will disrupt the European electric car market sooner, and that motor shows are going electric.

Have a watch of the video below to see what we found:

Watch more Fully Charged:

Photo: Fully Charged

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.