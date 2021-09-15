VW ID. Life first look – the cheap electric car we’ve been waiting for [Video]

Volkswagen has finally given us our first look at the sub-£20,000 ($24,000) compact electric car we’ve been eagerly awaiting, in the form of the adorable, stubby, VW ID. Life concept.

[This is part of an ongoing collaboration between Electrek and Fully Charged.]

Unveiled at the Munich motor show, the ID. Life is nowhere near production-ready, but it does give some interesting insights into what to expect from Volkswagen’s baby EV when it hits the road in 2025.

The production car will utilize a shortened version of the MEB platform, and unlike the ID.3, will be front-wheel drive. It likely won’t have the 220bhp of the concept, or the unzippable roof made of sleeping bag material – but what’s the point of a concept car without silly features that won’t make production?

Equally exciting, the ID. Life will be joined in 2025 by sister cars from Skoda and Cupra, also utilizing a shortened MEB platform.

Check out the video below for a first look at what is very possibly the most significant car of this year’s Munich Motor Show.

Photo: Fully Charged

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.