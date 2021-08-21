Bluetti reveals modular home backup battery and more

Bluetti, makers of battery backup systems both large and small, have announced its modular take on the home battery backup. With the Tesla Powerwall only available to solar roof customers (and backorders up the wazoo), many are dipping their toes into vehicle or home backup systems from the likes of Bluetti.

Bluetti has announced its flagship AC300 modular backup system, the B300 modular battery, the Fusion Box Pro to connect staggering power, and also the upgraded AC200 MAX all-in-one unit.

Bluetti AC300

Bluetti’s popular kickstarter campaign for the EP500 funded a large battery backup tower intended to sit quietly out of sight. It’s a neat-looking R2-D2-sized unit, but running cables down to the garage doesn’t work for some customers. With power demands located deeper in the home, Bluetti has made a modular system to take power where you need it.

The main AC300 unit has a max output of 3000W to power the its various outputs: 110v home outlets, USB, USB-C, 12v car output, and more. Unlike the AC200, the AC300 has no internal battery pack. The adjoining B300 battery unit holds 3072Wh each, and can support the various outputs of the AC300 unit. Up to four B300 batteries can be connected in parallel, making for a max energy storage of 12.3kWh.

This way, the modules can be separated and carried individually to take power where you need it, and you can customize the needs of your home. If you’re only powering a small camping trip, Bluetti also has a smaller modular battery (the B230) that has a capacity of 2048Wh.

Using the Fusion Box Pro (center in the above image), homeowners can combine two of the total systems together for double capacity. The total capacity of these systems can reach staggering levels. Bluetti writes:

Under the hood, there is a 3,000W pure sine wave inverter and an MPPT controller which can support up to a staggering 2,400W of solar charging. A single AC300 supports up to four battery packs for a whopping total of 12.3kWh of capacity. Do you still feel like that’s not enough power? With Bluetti’s Fusion Box Pro, you can connect two AC300s to double the power and capacity at the same time! Boast up to 6,000W of continuous power, 24.6kWh capacity in total, and 10.4kW of groundbreaking solar input capability! This setup can be an emergency power center and run your home essentials for over a week, or with enough solar panels, you can even run your entire whole house, off-grid… indefinitely.

Bluetti AC200 MAX

AC200 MAX

If the smaller all-in-one system suits your lifestlye, you’re in luck. Bluetti has also upgraded their AC200 power supply to the AC200 MAX. We previously covered the AC200, and you can watch the video review on this page here. The upgrades are based on customer feedback and include:

Bluetooth Connection for Wireless Control (iOS and Android)

Higher Continuous Output of 2,200w

100w PD3.0 USB-C Port

Upgraded MPPT Controller capable of 900w solar input

Built-In 30A NEMA tt-30 for RV uses

Bluetti APEX teaser

More to come

Bluetti is also teasing a larger system in the works. The AC450 Apex will have 4,500W of power, and presumably fit into a rectangular black box with a question mark on it.

Orders for the AC200 MAX and B230 battery begin this month and will be delivered as quickly as three weeks. The Bluetti AC300 and B300 will arrive later in September 2021 and will also be delivered as quickly as two weeks.

Bluetti specs

Models AC300 AC200 MAX B300 (Battery Pack) B230 (Battery Pack) Battery Capacity / 2048Wh 3072Wh 2048Wh Battery Chemistry Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Continuous Output 3000W 2200W Various DC outlets Various DC outlets Double Voltage Support (Split Phase Bonding) YES NO / / Scalability Expandable w/ up to 4* B300 Expandable w/ up to 2* B230 or 2* B300 / / Fully Packed System Power 6kW, 24.6kWh 2kW, 8.2kWh / / Solar Input (Basic Unit) 2400W 1400W 700W each 500W each *Max. Solar Input (Fully Packed System) 10400W 2800W / / Max. AC Input Capability (Basic Unit) 3000W 1000W 500W each 500W each Warranty 2-Year Hassle Free Warranty Release Date September 2021 August 2021 September 2021 August 2021 Delivery Time In about 3 weeks after order Sale Platform Bluettipower.com

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.