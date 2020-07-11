Hands-on: Bluetti AC200 – the ultimate solar power station?

Below we go hands-on with the Bluetti AC200 – a new 1700Wh capacity power station with continuous AC output up to 2000w, a solar charging input, and much more. You can order the AC200 for a special preorder price this month ahead of its retail launch in the coming months. Head below to check out the video.

Hands-on: Bluetti AC200 solar power station

Bluetti isn’t new to portable power products with the new AC200 adding to its already extensive line of power stations ranging that range in size from 99 to 2400Wh. Bluetti is focused on offering clean, quiet, safe and efficient power and with its latest offering also one of the most powerful and versatile power stations yet. The AC200 features an incredible 2000W AC output and offers enough outputs to charge up to 17 devices simultaneously.

Ins and Outs

The AC200 solar power station packs a huge 1700Wh capacity using LG Auto-level batteries and places most of its inputs on the front for easy access. Among the inputs on the front, you’ll find six 100-120V/2000W AC outlets, one PD 60W USB-C, four USB-A ports, two 12V/3A ports, one DC 12V/10A cigarette lighter and one 12V/25A RV port. In other words, you can plug just about anything into the AC200, and with the 2000W output, you can easily power, for example, a 900W electric drill, your electric motorcycles and scooters, and even an EV like a Tesla to get an additional 11+ miles when needed.

In addition to the outputs on the front, you’ll also find dual 15W wireless charging pads to charge your smartphones or other wireless charging compatible devices (as pictured above).

Easy to operate

The AC200 makes controlling all of its various features and monitoring power usage as easy as possible. A large power button activates the device along with its embedded touch screen, and from there you can control all over your various inputs and outputs along with keeping an eye on power states and the charge status. From the touchscreen, you can enable DC and AC power along with viewing usage history and more.

Recharging the AC200 solar power station

The AC200 can be recharged in 5 different ways: a standard wall socket, solar panels, 12/24V from a car charger, lead-acid batteries or a gasoline/diesel generator. With that variety, it’s ready for however you plan on using the portable power station.

Recharging a battery this big doesn’t take as long as you might expect, either. Going from 20% to 100% in our tests took under five hours from a wall socket with a 350W input. With a maximum of 700W from solar panels, the AC200 can be recharged from 0-100% in as little as 3.5 hours. The company notes that “a pre-installed solar charging optimization module (MPPT) functions as a maximum point tracker allows up to 40% faster charging times, especially from the solar panels.”

While you can easily use your own solar panels using the 700W/150V Solar Input, Bluetti is also offering various bundles that include a 120W solar panel with options to add additional panels during its crowdfunding campaign.

Special Preorder Price

If you’re looking for a portable power station with huge capacity and the convenience of a wide variety of inputs and outputs, the AC200 solar power station will have you covered in just about any situation. At the $1199 super early backer price, you’ll save around 33% off of the expected retail price of $1799.99. You can preorder it now.

