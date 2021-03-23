Bluetti EP500 delivers massive clean power for emergencies [Video]

With more eyes turning to emergency preparedness, there are great options appearing in the clean energy sector. While gas generators can help to keep the lights on when the power goes out, sound, fumes, and fossil fuels aren’t favorable to many people. Enter the Bluetti EP500. Launching on Kickstarter, we got to take a hands-on look at the massive new 5100Wh power station. With a 2000W rating, a UPS battery backup mode, and app or touchscreen control, the latest from Bluetti is shaping up to be a great addition to a home, workshop, or campsite. Be sure to hit the video below to see more.

Bluetti EP500 overview

While there are lots of great portable power station options depending on the needs of your home, workshop, or campsite, something with massive capacity and output might be more suitable. But, that also comes with a larger overall package. The EP500 weighs 170 lbs and measures in at 23 x 12 x 30 inches, making it a formidable-looking power station. But the clean, modern design and lockable wheels make it easier to maneuver around a home.

But that size means that the Bluetti EP500 is ready for almost anything. Pakcing 5100Wh of capacity from LiFePO4 batteries with 6,000 charge cycles, the EP500 can help to power devices up to 2000W with a 4800W surge rating.

Ins and outs

Up to 15 outlet sources keep the EP500 ready for almost anything. On the front of the station are four AC outlets, as well as an AC input, PV input, and a communication interface. Up top, two large 15W wireless charging pads are conveniently placed behind a pop-up panel that holds a 12V cigarette lighter port, 1 100W USB-C port, 4 USB-A ports, dual 12V 10A DC outputs, and a single 12V 30A RV output.

Home integration

Unlike other portable power stations, the Bluetti EP500 can also operate as a seamless UPS backup when the power goes out. Keep it plugged into an outlet, and vital systems like a computer or external drive plugged in, and the EP500 will swap over to its internal batteries if the power goes out. This additional functionality makes it great for use away from the home, too.

App and physical controls

Controlling the EP500 is also easy, thanks to the built-in touch control panel and mobile app. With the touch screen, it’s easy to turn both AC and DC on or off, and change some settings for eco mode, UPS mode, and monitor the status of the power station.

Recharging the Bluetti EP500

Continuing with the clean energy theme, the Bluetti EP500 can also be recharged via solar panels. Pair it with up to 1200W MPPT solar input to quickly recharge the power station and keep it ready for parties or emergencies. At full power, solar can take the EP500 from 0 to 100% in under 5.25 hours.

Wrapping up

As eyes continue to look toward clean energy and emergency preparedness, the Bluetti EP500 is poised to be a great choice for keeping the lights, powering a workshop, and seamless UPS backup protection. Just like their AC200, the Bluetti EP500 is sure to be another Kickstarter success. To learn more, be sure to check out the Bluetti EP500 Kickstarter campaign.

Order the Bluetti EP500 on Kickstarter

