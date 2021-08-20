Podcast: We discuss Tesla Bot, AI Day, Autopilot probe, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including everything that came out of Tesla AI Day, like Tesla Bot, the Autopilot NTSA probe, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Watch Tesla AI Day and follow the important news coming out of it
- Tesla is actually going to make a ‘Tesla Bot’ humanoid robot for general purpose use
- Tesla unveils Dojo supercomputer: world’s new most powerful AI training machine
- Tesla Autopilot is being investigated by NHTSA over 11 crashes involving first responder vehicles
- Tesla again bans salvaged cars from Supercharger network in confusing situation
- Tesla Model S Plaid takes on Rimac Nevera in most insane drag race
- Tesla more than doubles its non-refundable order fee
- Camouflaged Tesla Model 3s spotted testing in India
- Audi brings e-tron S three-motor electric SUV to the US starting at $84,800
- First VW ID.4 electric SUV pre-production units roll off the line at Chattanooga factory
- Genesis reveals their first EV on the E-GMP platform, the electric GV60 crossover
- Norway shows us glimpse of the future as electric cars make gas-powered car sales vanish
- First Ford Mustang Mach-E GT deliveries begin early – she’s a beaut
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
