Watch Tesla AI Day and follow the important news coming out of it

You can watch Tesla AI Day right here starting at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT) if Tesla is on time, which is a big ‘if’.

We are also going to link to all the headline-worthy news coming out of the event.

Over the last few years, Tesla started holding events, not really to unveil new products, but to present new technologies that it has been working on in certain fields.

For example, it held a Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019 and a Tesla Battery Day last year.

Tesla AI Day is expected to be similar, and CEO Elon Musk said that they would discuss advancements in both AI hardware and software, specifically with the automaker’s new Dojo supercomputer and its neural nets.

In an invite to the event, Tesla says that there will be hardware and software demo related to supercomputing, neural network training, and more:

“This invite-only event will feature a keynote by Elon, hardware and software demos from Tesla engineers, test rides in Model S Plaid, and more. Attendees will be among the first to see our latest developments in supercomputing and neural network training. They will also get an inside look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet.”

Musk and Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s head of AI, are both expected to present at the event and other leaders of Tesla’s supercomputing and AI teams could also present.

You can watch the event live from Tesla’s Youtube channel right here:

Here we are also going to link to articles based on new information coming out of the event. You can refresh to get the latest articles.

