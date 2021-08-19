First VW ID.4 electric SUV pre-production units roll off the line at Chattanooga factory

The first VW ID.4 electric SUV pre-production units have rolled off the assembly line at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory.

The VW ID.4 electric SUV is already available in the US market, but the units being delivered are coming from Germany in limited volume.

The electric SUV is expected to have better availability once it starts being produced in the US at VW’s Chattanooga factory in Tennessee.

The automaker is now getting closer to starting production.

Scott Keogh, president and CEO at Volkswagen Group of America, has confirmed that the first pre-production units have rolled off the assembly line. He shared images in a LinkedIn post:





The VW executive wrote:

That moment certainly came during my last visit to the Volkswagen Chattanooga assembly plant in Chattanooga, TN. While I was there to tour our electric vehicle expansion at the plant, I had the pleasure of watching a pre-production version of the VW ID.4 come down the line with Thomas Du Plessis. This early model is a way for us to validate the build process, components, and procedures in advance of full assembly which is scheduled to begin next year. Just as important, it represents our $800 million dollar investment in EV assembly for the region – and our commitment to the high-tech jobs that will keep this facility humming.

Keogh added about his experience at the factory:

As this glacier white metallic ID.4 made its way toward the end of the line, you could hear and feel the pride from all the great employees involved. Bravo, Tom and team. More to come.

VW most recently launched the ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV in the US starting at just $36,175 with incentives.

More versions of the electric SUV are expected to become available with local production next year, but more importantly, higher volumes over time as production ramps up.

