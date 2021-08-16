Tesla again bans salvaged cars from Supercharger network in confusing situation

Tesla has again banned salvaged cars from accessing its Supercharger network after reversing the move last week.

It’s a confusing situation. Wouldn’t it be useful if we could ask Tesla what is going on?

Last year, Tesla blocked access to Supercharging and third-party fast-charging to all salvaged vehicles.

It was a big blow to people who refurbished salvaged Tesla vehicles and got them back in running shape.

The automaker claimed that it was a safety issue, but it didn’t offer any path to inspect the cars and get them approved back on the Supercharger network, which is a big part of the value proposition of Tesla vehicles.

Last week, Tesla started giving back Supercharger access to salvaged vehicles without any explanation, but it appears that it was a mistake.

Over the last day, we have received several reports from salvaged Tesla owners confirming that the automaker reversed the change again, and they are now not able to Supercharge on Tesla’s network.

Tesla is again not offering any explanation.

Electrek’s Take

It looks like giving back access was a bug that Tesla has now fixed, which is a shame.

This is one of those moves that I feel like Tesla is going against its own mission.

People refurbishing salvaged Tesla vehicles are literally recycling and enabling more EVs on the road.

I think the “safety concern” is a flimsy excuse, but even then, there’s no reason not to offer a path to be approved back on the network with an inspection.

This is completely possible, but Tesla appears not to want to be involved in this.

Again, I wish the automaker would comment on the situation, especially since Supercharger access was briefly reinstated, but the company doesn’t have a press relations department anymore.

I really don’t understand what they are thinking on that front. More communication is better than less and certainly better than no communication whatsoever.

