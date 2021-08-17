Audi brings e-tron S three-motor electric SUV to the US starting at $84,800

2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback models coming to US this fall

Three-motor, all-electric Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are coming to the U.S. this fall with up to 496 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque

Innovative concept drives rear wheels with separate motors for precise torque distribution and handling

First fully electric Audi S models deliver perfect balance of performance, design, and luxury for drivers seeking engaging driving experience with zero direct emissions

HERNDON, Va., August 17, 2021 – Combining technology, craftsmanship, and performance with purposeful innovations, the 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are making their way to the U.S. this fall, adding to Audi’s portfolio of all-electric performance vehicles.

Audi e-tron S models carry two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front and are able to generate a nearly instantaneous 496 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque in boost mode for eight seconds at a time. Because the two rear motors are independent of one another, they can operate with the utmost precision and can help the driver power out of corners with the confidence of torque vectoring. In normal driving, the front motor remains off until it is needed.

When called upon, the front motor provides power, aids traction, and benefits the driver with brake-based torque vectoring that can activate within milliseconds of the e-tron S sensing wheel slip. This provides the confidence in both performance driving and driving in inclement conditions.

In Dynamic mode, electric quattro® can prioritize how power is distributed to the rear wheels, providing the driver the ability to execute controlled drifts. Safely. On a closed course. Our legal team requires us to add this part.

Looks that thrill

Nearly two inches wider than the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, the e-tron S is the only Audi “S” model with wider bodywork than the standard model. Their front and rear bumpers have strong contours and large, expressive air curtains that set them apart from other e-tron models. Each front fender extends 0.9” wider than previous e-tron models; standard 20” wheels (9.0” wide) with all-season tires are tucked into each corner; 21” and 22” wheels with summer tires are available with the Black Optic package (both optional wheel packages are 10.5” wide).

Both the e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback can be equipped with Digital Matrix LED headlights as an option – another world first in mass production that Audi introduced with the e-tron Sportback in the fall of 2019. Each light is divided into 1.3 million pixels and can be controlled with great precision, which opens up many new functions. While drivers can select between five unique welcome and exit lighting graphics, additional features may be unlocked as U.S. regulations allow, including on-road lane markers and lightbeams that can dip around or below other cars. Matrix-design LED headlights come standard.

Smart. Very smart.

Well-appointed, both e-tron S models come standard with a 12.3” virtual cockpit in addition to a dual-screen MMI display – 10.1” upper and 8.6” lower display. Technology comes en masse, with standard:

3D satellite navigation imagery via Google with a newly updated e-tron route planner

Predictive Traffic Light Information that can provide speed recommendations to maintain “green waves” as well as provide time to green

Integrated Toll Module built into the rearview mirror that is interoperable with all major tolling agencies in the U.S.

In-vehicle LTE-powered Wi-Fi for up to eight connected devices (requires subscription)

Topview camera

Traffic sign recognition

Audi active lane assist with turn assist

Audi pre sense front

Adaptive cruise assist

Audi phonebox with signal booster

Optional are power soft-closing doors, dual-pane acoustic front side windows, intersection assist, and a head-up display. The interior is adorned with standard fine ash wood trim and 12-way diamond-stitched Valcona leather sport seats. Heated outboard rear Valcona leather seats come standard as well.

The optional front Individual Contour Seat Package adds ventilation, massaging, passenger-side memory functions, and Valcona and Milano leather combination seating surfaces.

Torque – and more torque

In normal driving mode, the e-tron S generates a nearly instant 429 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of its single front and dual rear asynchronous motors. In boost mode, those numbers jump to 496 horsepower and a bountiful 718 lb-ft of torque, allowing for estimated 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds.

The three motors are powered by a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, placed low in the chassis for optimal handling. Charging is made easy through dual charging ports, adding convenience for the driver to charge up to 150 kW – which can provide about 5-80% charge in under 30 minutes – at a Level 3 DC public fast charger. The e-tron S comes standard with a 9.6 kW AC Level 2 charger, and white-glove concierge home installation services for a home charger installation are available through Qmerit.

Performance is aided by a standard adaptive air suspension. Upgraded six-piston front brake calipers, painted Dynamic Orange, clamp down on 15.7” front brake calipers. With the towing package, e-tron S models have a rated capacity of 3,300 lb.

EPA-estimated driving range with the standard wheel/tire package is 208 miles for e-tron S and 212 miles for the e-tron Sportback S.

The Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are manufactured in a certified carbon-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium, and first entered production mid-2020 for European markets. They join the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, which recently posted their best sales in the U.S. the first half of 2021, and are complemented by the all-new e-tron GT and upcoming Q4 e-tron model lines.

By the end of 2021, Audi aims to have the largest offering of fully electric models of any automaker in the U.S. Including plug-in hybrid vehicles, Audi plans to electrify approximately 30% of its U.S. model lineup by 2025 and become net CO2-neutral globally by 2050.

MSRP for the 2022 Audi e-tron S lineup is as follows:

Premium Plus Prestige Audi e-tron S $84,800 $89,800 Audi e-tron S Sportback $87,400 $92,400

MSRP does not include $1,095 destination charge, tax, title, or additional feels. Dealer sets actual sale price.

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. Our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, by 2025, and globally we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2020, Audi sold 186,620 vehicles in the U.S., and this year, we look forward to the next chapter in our journey to reinvent premium mobility with the arrivals of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron. Learn more about who we are and how we’re working to create a more electric, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

Now for the full legal disclaimer about drifting the e-tron S models: Drift mode is only to be used on racetracks or closed courses by drivers who are trained, skilled, and experienced in drifting. Drifting can result in accidents and serious injuries or death. See Owner’s Manual for further details, and important limitations.

This information and any vehicle specifications are preliminary and subject to change.

Maximum HP achieved via peak performance of the electric motor(s) at peak battery power pursuant to SAE J2908 in “S” driving program. Max HP and torque only available under certain limited conditions, including but not limited to, battery temperature and state of charge. Your results will vary. See Owner’s Manual for further details and limitations.”

Traffic Light Information is not a substitute for attentive driving. Always pay careful attention to the road and obey all speed and traffic laws. Requires compatible traffic infrastructure which is not available in all areas. Not available on vehicles built prior to June 1, 2016. See Owner’s Manual for further details, and important limitations.

Integrated Toll Module requires registration and paid subscription with Payviam. Subscription fee does not cover individual tolls. Coverage area limited. See payviam.com for details.

Always pay careful attention to the road, and do not drive while distracted. Connect PRIME services are optional, may require an additional subscription with separate terms and conditions, and should be used only when it is safe and appropriate. Trial or paid subscription required. Connect PRIME services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services collect location information, see Terms of Service for information about how to disable. Online services are subject to change at any time. The Wi-Fi hotspot feature is intended for passenger use only. Wifi feature is provided through Connect PRIME. For Wifi feature, see materials provided by wireless carrier for terms, privacy, data security details. Returning devices connect automatically and use plan data unless hotspot is removed from device settings. See Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and other details at https://www.audiusa.com/privacy and https://www.audiusa.com/technology/intelligence/audi-connect/connect- terms.

Driver Assistance features are not substitutes for attentive driving. See Owner’s Manual for further details, and important limitations.

Audi Phone Box requires compatible smart device.

Always obey local speed and traffic laws.

Charging times will vary and depend on a variety of factors, including ambient temperature, charger type, battery condition, vehicle condition and others.

2022 Audi e-tron S with standard tire package EPA estimated total range is 208 miles. 2022 Audi e-tron S with Black Optic package EPA estimated total range is 181 miles. Actual mileage and range will vary and depend on several factors including driving and charging habits, accessory use, temperature and topography, battery age, load, and vehicle condition. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. See owner’s manual for details.

2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback with standard tire package EPA estimated total range is 212 miles. 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback with Black Optic package EPA estimated total range is 185 miles. Actual mileage and range will vary and depend on several factors including driving and charging habits, accessory use, temperature and topography, battery age, load, and vehicle condition. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. See owner’s manual for details.