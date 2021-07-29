Volta Zero – Could electric trucks take over our cities? [video]

To enable a future transition to electric, it’s vital that we look beyond electric cars and focus on electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

[This is part of an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek.]

Volta Zero

The Volta Zero electric truck is the world’s first purpose-built, fully electric 16 tonne delivery truck designed for urban and last-mile deliveries. It’s been designed to be both safe and sustainable with a central driver seat that enables incredible visibility of other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

On the show we have seen smaller electric delivery vans, but the electrification of large, commercial delivery vehicles will be a significant contributor to creating zero emissions cities all over the world.

Volta will start building running prototypes in December this year and deliver customer specification vehicles by December 2022. We’re really excited to see how these will transform urban deliveries. We check out the fantastic Volta Zero in the video below:

Photo: Fully Charged

