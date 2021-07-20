Quick Charge Podcast: July 20, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) could make more money from software subscription than hardware, says analyst
- Tesla Semi electric truck is finally about to go into production
- GM confirms new GMC electric pickup truck, its third confirmed electric pickup
- GM leaves owner owing $12K after Bolt EV battery fire last year
- Volkswagen begins ID.6 deliveries in China, no plans for Europe
- Volkswagen’s electric vehicle plan starts to deliver volumes: 171,000 BEVs so far this year
- Ford unveils lower-priced Mustang Mach-E in China to qualify for subsidies
- Lightyear One to be manufactured in Finland by Valmet Automotive
