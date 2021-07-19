GM confirms new GMC electric pickup truck, its third confirmed electric pickup

General Motors (GM) has confirmed that it is working on a new GMC electric pickup truck to follow the GMC Hummer EV.

It will be GM’s third electric pickup after the Silverado electric.

The race to bring the first electric pickup truck to the US market is heating up.

Rivian, the front runner to be the first to market, just announced that its R1T pickup truck deliveries are delayed to September.

GM’s GMC Hummer EV is next in line as the most likely electric pickup to make it to market first.

But the Hummer EV is going to be a more expensive vehicle, especially at first.

GM has already announced the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck, which should be GM’s first mass-market electric pickup.

Now, the automaker is announcing another electric pickup truck, and it’s a new one under the GMC brand.

Duncan Aldred, GMC global vice president, confirmed it at a media event today (via Cnet):

Yep, GMC is hard at work on a second electric-powered pickup, which was confirmed on Monday during a media roundtable. Aside from the shadowy teaser the automaker shared during its presentation, almost nothing is known about this rig. The representatives wouldn’t confirm whether it will be called a Sierra (it would be pretty odd if it weren’t), and they declined to comment on where the truck will be built — and features, pricing and availability are, naturally, also complete mysteries at this point. The only real tidbit of information the automaker shared about the vehicle is how big it’s going to be. According to Duncan Aldred, GMC global vice president, “It will be a full-size pickup.”

They didn’t release any other details beyond the teaser image pictured above.

At this point, there are quite a few electric pickup trucks announced, including the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Ram recently announced one as well, but GM now has three electric pickup trucks in development.

Which ones are you most excited about? Let us know in the comment section below.

