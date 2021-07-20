Volkswagen’s electric vehicle plan starts to deliver volumes: 171,000 BEVs so far this year

The Volkswagen Group’s plan to accelerate electrification is starting to pay off as we are now seeing significant delivery volumes of fully electric vehicles from the German automaker’s brand.

The group has already delivered 171,000 BEVs so far this year.

Following the Dieselgate scandal and Herbert Biess taking over as CEO, the Volkswagen Group initiated what is arguably the most ambitious electrification plan of any legacy automaker.

That was quite a few years ago, but it takes a long time to ramp up new vehicle programs.

With the more recent launches of vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 and new versions of the Audi e-tron, the volumes are starting to come.

Today, the German auto group released a mid-year update of its electric vehicle deliveries and confirmed just over 170,000 BEVs during the first half of the year:

“The Volkswagen Group has continued its successful electric offensive in the first half of 2021. The following new BEV models were launched in this period: Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.61, ŠKODA Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT2 and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. In total, 170,939 BEV models were delivered throughout the world up to the end of June, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+165.2 percent). After 59,948 BEV had been delivered to customers in the first quarter (+78.4 percent compared with the previous year), deliveries increased significantly, as planned, in the second quarter to 110,991 units (+259.7 percent compared with the previous year). In the course of the year, the BEV ramp-up will further accelerate thanks to the expanded model range. The Group has also consistently expanded its portfolio of PHEV models. This vehicle category benefits from considerable customer demand, too. In the first half of the year, a total of 171,300 PHEV were delivered, more than three times as many as in the prior-year period (+204.2 percent).”

The group’s brands have more than doubled the number of all-electric vehicles delivered this year compared to the same period last year.

Here are the top 5 best-selling BEVs from Volkswagen brands:

Volkswagen ID.4 37,292 vehicles Volkswagen ID.3 31,177 vehicles Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 25,794 vehicles Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 19,822 vehicles Volkswagen e-up! 17,890 vehicles

But, of course, it’s just the beginning.

Volkswagen is currently ramping production of several electric vehicles in different markets.

So far, China and Europe have been areas of focus, but the start of VW ID.4 production in the US later this year should significantly contribute to the ramp-up.

