Quick Charge Podcast: July 15, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla will most likely get involved in electric aircraft space, says Morgan Stanley
- Elon Musk: Tesla is upgrading Supercharger network to 300 kW faster charging
- Tesla mysteriously stops taking new orders for Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor in China
- Polestar Precept: world exclusive in-depth walkaround
- Ford creates a premium gas fragrance for electric cars in bizarre attempt to help EV adoption
- GM expands Ultium Charge 360 program to commercial fleets to accelerate EV adoption
- EGEB: Here’s how much it costs to charge your EV with rooftop solar
- Could tamarind shells be used to charge electric cars in the future?
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.