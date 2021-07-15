Tesla mysteriously stops taking new orders for Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor in China

Tesla has mysteriously removed the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor from its Chinese configurator, which means that it has stopped taking new orders for the popular version of the electric car in China.

The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor has been the most consistent version of Tesla’s best-selling sedan.

While the automaker has toyed with a “Standard Range” version that became a “Standard Range Plus” and previously offered a “Long Range RWD single motor,” the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor stayed a staple of the Model 3 lineup.

That’s why it’s strange to see it disappear from Tesla’s online configurator in China, an important market for the automaker.

The Model 3 online configurator in China currently only shows the Model 3 Standard Range and the Model 3 Performance:

It means that Tesla is currently not taking new orders for the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor.

The automaker hasn’t offered any explanation for the change yet, but an obvious one would be that the automaker is supply chain-constrained and it is prioritizing Model Y – which shares a lot of parts, including motors and batteries, with Model 3.

Tesla recently introduced a Standard Range version of the Model Y in China – adding a trim to the limited lineup for the electric SUV.

Despite public image issues with media reports in China, the American automaker has been doing well in the market lately.

According to the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla produced 33,155 electric vehicles in China in June, including 21,532 Model 3 sedans and 11,623 Model Y SUVs.

28,138 of those vehicles were sold in China and 5,017 were exported to other markets.

China is starting to represent a significant part of Tesla’s global quarterly sales with the Model Y gaining in popularity in the market.

The cheaper Model Y Standard Range is also expected to boost sales, but deliveries are not expected until next month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.