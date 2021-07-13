Samsara and EVgo announce partnership to speed up commercial fleet electrification

Samsara, a provider of internet of things (IoT) solutions, has announced a partnership with public EV charging network EVgo, to help accelerate the electrification process for its commercial fleet customers. As part of the partnership, EVgo will be Samsara’s first electric vehicle partner in its Experts Marketplace, a network of certified implementation experts.

Samsara is a data-driven IoT company with over 20,000 customers in various industries across North America and Europe. As part of its goal to improve efficiency and sustainability of operations for its customers, Samsara has developed the Connected Operations Cloud to assist businesses in improving operations through data.

As part of its work with companies in the transportation industry, particularly in commercial fleets, Samsara has made it a goal to help accelerate the electrification process for said fleets. All while aiding in helping make their customers’ electric transition more easily implemented.

That’s where EVgo comes in. As the largest public charging network in the US powered by renewable energy, Samsara hopes to utilize the network’s 1,900+ chargers across 34 states in supporting its commercial fleet customers.

With today’s announcement, Samsara has made its partnership with EVgo official.

DC fast chargers from EVgo/Source: EVgo

Samsara believes EVgo will speed up electrification

In a press release today, Samsara has officially announced its partnership with EVgo as a resource for its 20,000 customers to more quickly transition toward electric vehicles.

Additionally, EVgo will now be the first EV partner to join Samsara’s Experts Marketplace, a curated network of several tech companies that specialize in system integration and implementation for fleets. Christopher Mozzocchi, director of OEM product and ecosystem integrations at Samsara, elaborates:

Fleet electrification is top of mind for a number of our transportation customers, but the process of adopting EVs can present unique operational challenges. Partnering with EVgo will ensure our customers have the expertise and EV infrastructure needed to meet their unique sustainability goals.

Since 2018, Samsara has seen more than 160 million hybrid and electric miles driven by its customers. With EVgo in the mix, Samsara looks to significantly grow this figure.

EVgo could serve as an invaluable partner as well. While the company is known for its extensive EV charging network for passenger vehicles, EVgo offers a wealth of commercial experience, supporting everything from light to heavy duty electrified fleets.

This includes public fast charging, dedicated charging hubs, and even turnkey depot solutions for fleets. Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo, shares his thoughts on the Samsara partnership:

The transportation market is electrifying at a rapid pace. Electric vehicles provide an incredible opportunity for commercial fleets when it comes to making a sustainable impact. Samsara serves more than 20,000 customers across industries that are ripe for electrification and we’re excited to partner with them to further accelerate the adoption of EVs.

Now that it is a certified partner on Samsara’s Experts Marketplace, EVgo will immediately begin as a resource and implementation partner for Samsara customers looking to sustainably electrify their fleets.

