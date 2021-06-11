Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EPA range numbers released

Probably the biggest concern with Porsche’s Taycan is the car’s seemingly low EPA range, especially compared to other EVs in its class. We had a chance to review the bigger, off-road Cross Turismo variant last month and came away thinking that Porsche would be less conservative with its EPA range estimates this time around. We were right but only slightly…

First of all, here’s the new data:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: 215 miles

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: 215 miles

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: 204 miles

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: 202 miles

Like I said, those numbers beat most of the “regular Taycan” EPA numbers, which range from 199-227 slightly. Also note the Regular Taycan starts in RWD only model. Here’s Porsche’s Model Year 2021 EPA estimates:

MY21 Taycan – 200 miles

MY21 Taycan with Performance Battery Plus – 225 miles

MY21 Taycan 4S – 199 miles

MY21 Taycan 4S with Performance Battery Plus – 227 miles

MY21 Taycan Turbo with Performance Battery Plus – 212 miles

MY21 Taycan Turbo S with Performance Battery Plus – 201 miles

Keep in mind, Porsche increased the Taycan range by 10% in the 2021 model year by just using more efficient wheels.

But Porsche also includes independent testing body’s AMCI estimates, and those have been verified and even exceeded by multiple third-party results.

– MY21 Taycan – 252 miles

– MY21 Taycan with Performance Battery Plus – 282 miles

– MY21 Taycan 4S – 247 miles

– MY21 Taycan 4S with Performance Battery Plus – 272 miles

– MY20 Taycan Turbo with Performance Battery Plus – 275 miles

– MY20 Taycan Turbo S with Performance Battery Plus – 278 miles

So you can imagine real-world results of the Cross Turismo variants are going to be higher as well and probably closer to 300 miles of range.

It is also noteworthy that the Cross Turismo has gravel tires, wheels, and body modifications. It is also taller, longer, and less aerodynamic than the original, so even matching the regular Taycan is a feat.

Electrek‘s take:

Porsche clearly has a problem here. They have very aerodynamic cars and very large 90+kWh batteries but huge, inefficient wheels and other inefficiencies that drive its EPA numbers way down. The EPA numbers are barely half of comparable Tesla’s, which will put off a lot of buyers.

I know when testing the Cross Turismo, I thought to myself: Would this be able to make it the 180 miles my family drives to Vermont snowboarding in the winter or with mountain bikes on the back in the summer?

Our previous Tesla Model S with a claimed 256 miles of EPA range couldn’t. I’m pretty sure the Taycan CT could, but I’d feel a whole lot safer with a 300-mile EPA range on that window sticker.

Putting the AMCI tests on its homepage does help, but Porsche has to figure out a way to get their EPA numbers up if they want to reach a wider audience.

Update: The argument “Porsche knows its fans and they drive hard” doesn’t work here. Yes, I drove the Taycan hard every second I had it but I wouldn’t be driving hard if I was on a family road trip (it is a 4 seat “wagon” after all). That is what the EPA range would be important for.

