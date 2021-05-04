Quick Charge Podcast: May 4, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla snaps up battery patent for just $3 – seemingly as part of startup acquisition
- German newspaper encourages people to literally bet against Tesla (TSLA) in insane article
- Elon Musk might not take a salary from Tesla, but his compensation could reach $30 billion this year
- Kia reports strong demand for its sleek new EV6 electric crossover with starting price of ~$45,000
- Ford announces $43,295 target price for E-Transit electric van
- Citroën’s small $6,000 electric ‘car’ is coming to the US as part of new subscription service
- Tesla’s chief designer tests out three-wheeled Arcimoto FUV electric vehicle
- Another devastating Chevy Bolt fire just days after fix announced.
- Arrival partners with Uber to design an EV for ride-share drivers
- Ørsted is first in US to operate solar, wind, and storage at utility scale
