Citroën’s small $6,000 electric ‘car’ is coming to the US as part of new subscription service

Citroën’s Ami, a small $6,000 electric “car,” is apparently coming to the US as part of new electric car subscription service.

Free2Move is a free-floating car-sharing and subscription service that the PSA group launched in Europe, and it is now part of the Stellantis Group following the merger with FCA.

For a monthly fee, you can have access to their fleet of vehicles, which includes several electric vehicles from Peugeot and Citroën, all around several cities.

They also offer an all-inclusive subscription service where you can rent month-to-month certain vehicles with insurance and maintenance included.

After a soft launch in Washington DC and Portland, Free2Move has now announced that it is expanding its service in the US:

“Already present with its carsharing service in Washington D.C (and soon in Portland, Oregon), Free2Move has announced plans to bring its exclusive Car On Demand subscription service to the United States. The service has been deployed in several European countries since 2019 and has been developed by Free2Move to meet the strong demand for flexible car rental solutions. Free2move has built a fully digital solution that allows customers to experience a seamless and flexible car subscription service. Customers can easily onboard, choose their car and order services.”

There are already some similar services in the US, but the interesting part is that Free2Move is hinting at also bringing the Citroën Ami in the US:

They shared this image clearly showing the profile of the Ami on LinkedIn with the caption: “Something big is coming to Washington DC.”

Citroën says that Ami is equipped with a 5.5 kWh battery pack and a 6 kW motor enabling about 70 km (44 miles) of range and a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph), which limits its use within cities or small communities.

It’s somewhat of a significant powertrain for the form factor: Ami is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide, 1.52m high, and sits on 14″ wheels.

While it looks like a small electric car, it fits a different category in France, and it can even be driven by 14-year-olds as a light electric quadricycle:

Despite its small size, the Ami still provides a few interesting features like a glass roof and a heated interior cabin, and it gets you around town on electric power on the cheap.

The Ami costs the equivalent of about $6,000 in Europe. With Free2Move, you probably won’t be able to buy it, but renting it through their subscription service should be really cheap.

Do you think an electric vehicle of this size and power can work in the US? Let us know in the comments section below.

