Kia reports strong demand for its sleek new EV6 electric crossover with starting price of ~$45,000

Kia is reporting strong demand for its sleek new EV6 electric crossover with over 30,000 show-of-interests within a month from the unveiling.

The Kia EV6, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, is one of the most anticipated new electric cars this year.

It shares the same impressive specs as the Ioniq 5 since it is based on the same platform, but it features a different design and form factor that has been well-received following the unveiling in March.

In Europe, the automaker started taking reservations, and it is seeing strong demand.

Kia reported today:

” Kia has opened factory orders for the ground breaking EV6 following a successful European reservation phase. The brand obtained 33,000 prospects, including 7,300 reservations. On top of that, more than 26,000 customers showed interest in Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle. Thanks to this remarkable performance, Kia already secures 300% of the expected sales volume for 2021. Customers will be able to order the EV6 from their local dealer from today, ahead of production starting mid-2021.”

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, is happy with the demand:

“It’s extremely encouraging as Kia looks ahead to the future of electric mobility with the new EV6, based on our new dedicated EV platform (E-GMP). The high number of customers who have already put their name down for the EV6 highlights the strong demand and we are confident that the launch of the EV6 will be also very successful.”

Kia hasn’t released the same information nor the pricing in the US, but it is expected to have strong demand in North America, too.

In Europe, the Kia EV6 starts at 44,990 euros, which could mean that the price in the US will be around $45,000 after removing taxes and converting to US dollars.

That’s for the EV6 with a 58 kWh battery pack.

One of the best aspects of the EV6 and Ioniq 5 is that they have a lot of configurations with two battery pack options, 58 and 77 kWh, as well as dual-motor all-wheel-drive or single motor rear-wheel-drive.

Deliveries for both vehicles are coming later this year.

Electrek’s Take

I am not surprised. The specs check pretty much all boxes for most people, and you can even decide between two designs with the EV6 or the Ioniq 5.

My main concern is that they end up not making enough of them because I believe Kia and Hyundai could sell hundreds of thousands of those vehicles per year if they want.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

