Ford announces $43,295 target price for E-Transit electric van

Ford today announced the MSRP price range of the E-Transit, the automaker’s new commercial electric van.

It starts at $43,295 and goes up to $52,690.

The Ford E-Transit was unveiled late last year.

Ford said that the E-Transit is equipped with a battery pack with a usable capacity of 67 kWh. The company expects to achieve a range of 126 miles with that battery in an E-Transit configured with a low-roof cargo.

Ford confirmed that the E-Transit is going to be available with “a choice of three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as in cargo, cutaway, and chassis cab versions.”

The different configurations offer different payload capacities between 3,240 and 3,800 pounds.

The battery pack feeds a 198 kW/266 HP electric motor.

When it comes to charging capacity, the E-Transit is going to be able to DC fast-charge at over 115 kW. The automaker believes that it adds “approximately 30 miles of range in 10 minutes and approximately 45 miles of range in 15 minutes.”

At the time, the automaker said that it was aiming for “a starting price of less than $45,000.”

Today, Ford announces the MSRP pricing, which starts at $43,295:

Along with the registration site, E-Transit has updated pricing, with a targeted starting MSRP of $43,295 for the cutaway – lower than originally announced – to $52,690 for the high-roof extended-wheelbase cargo van.

The prices change based on the wheelbase and roof options. The $43,295 price is for the cutaway version of the van:

Body Type Roof Height/ Wheelbase Targeted Battery Range (miles) Targeted starting MSRP under Cargo Van Low Roof (83.6″)/ Regular (130″) 126 $47,185 Cargo Van Low Roof (83.6″)/ Long (148″) 126 $48,395 Cargo Van Medium Roof (100.8″)/ Regular (130″) 116 $48,280 Cargo Van Medium Roof (100.8″)/ Long (148″) 116 $49,490 Cargo Van High Roof (110.1″)/ Long (148″) 108 $51,530 Cargo Van High Roof (110.1″)/ Extended (148″) 108 $52,690 Chassis Cab Low Roof (83.6″)/ Extended (178″) N/A $43,825 Cutaway Low Roof (83.6″)/ Extended (178″) N/A $43,295

Ford is also opening a “show of interest” for the van on its website and orders will open in July.

The new electric van is going into production next year.

