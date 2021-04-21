Quick Charge Podcast: April 21, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) acting general council leaves for Lidar startup
- Cadillac is going electric – every new vehicle will be all-electric starting now
- GM unveils production version of Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle with 300 miles of range
- Porsche Taycan sales surge as the electric vehicle becomes one of the brand’s most important cars
- Daimler unveils new ‘first of its kind’ electric truck charging station
- 12 US governors ask Biden for all new vehicle sales to be 100% zero-emission by 2045
- Battery-swapping Gogoro announces partnership with world’s largest motorcycle builder
