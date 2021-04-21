Porsche Taycan sales surge as the electric vehicle becomes one of the brand’s most important cars

The Taycan, Porsche’s first all-electric car, is quickly becoming one of the brand’s most important vehicles as sales could now reach the previously predicted 40,000-unit mark this year.

Before bringing the Taycan to production in 2019, Porsche was noting some signs of strong demand for its first EV.

The German automaker decided to prepare for a production capacity of up to 40,000 vehicles per year, which is quite significant for the performance automaker.

In 2020, the Taycan’s first full year in production, Porsche delivered just over 20,000 units of the electric vehicle, which was considered a strong performance.

We reported that there’s still plenty of room to grow with the less expensive 4S version not coming until a few months into the year and the RWD version, which was only launched in China during the second half of the year, making it to more markets.

This is proving true as Porsche has now confirmed having delivered over 9,000 Taycan electric cars in Q1 2021.

That’s a more than 500% increase over Q1 2020 and it is setting up Porsche to possibly achieve around 40,000 Taycan deliveries in 2021.

The electric vehicle is becoming extremely important in Porsche’s lineup.

The automaker reported that it crushed the sales of the Panamera, the Taycan’s closest competitor in the lineup, and it is even approaching Porsche 911 sales:

“Among the various models, the Macan was most in demand with 22,458 units delivered in the first quarter. The Cayenne followed in second place with 19,533 vehicles. Exactly 9,133 customers took delivery of the iconic 911 sports car while the first all-electric sports car from Porsche was equally popular: 9,072 Taycan cars were delivered in the first three months of the year. The mid-engine sports cars also remain popular: 6,190 examples of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman were delivered. The Panamera was handed over to 5,600 customers.”

The Macan is still Porsche’s bestseller, but the vehicle is also about to be electrified with a new all-electric option expected to be unveiled this year.

Electrek’s take

This is a very impressive performance from the Taycan, which is proving to be a very successful EV program for Porsche.

When they first announced the production capacity of 40,000 units per year, I was a bit skeptical, but it now looks very achievable.

Now the interesting question: Do you think Porsche will deliver more Taycans in 2021 than Tesla will deliver Model S’s in 2021?

That would be quite a surprise – though of course Model S sales are being negatively affected by Tesla’s production delay.

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.