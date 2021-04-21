GM unveils production version of Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle with 300 miles of range

GM has unveiled today the production version of Cadillac Lyriq, the first GM vehicle with the Ultium battery tehnology.

The vehicle retained the eye-catching design of the original prototype and comes with more than decent specs.

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ

Design

Last year, Cadillac unveiled the concept for the Lyriq and the design was almost universally loved.

It featured some aggressive lines that gave the vehicle a modern look, but it was still visibly a Cadillac.

With the production version unveiled today, Cadillac confirmed that they stuck to the original design.

It’s rare in the auto industry for a concept to retain most of its design by the time it reaches production, but in this case, there was a quick turnaround between both, and Cadillac stayed with the original design.

Andrew Smith, executive director of Cadillac Design, commented on the design:

“LYRIQ represents a clean-sheet design that sets the standard for the future of Cadillac. The objective I gave my team was to design the LYRIQ with the level of detail that they would a show car. The customer should feel like they’re driving in the future.”

Here’s a gallery of pictures of the new Cadillac Lyriq production version:

Specs

When it comes to the specs, Cadillac is also sticking to what was announced last year.

The Lyriq is going to be offered with a 100 kWh battery pack enabling over 300 miles of range on the first version available, which is going to be rear-wheel-drive.

Future versions of the vehicle should come with an all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The charging capacity is also very good with a 19.2 kW onboard charger, which is going to give the Lyriq access to best-in-class level 2 charging and it is also capable to receive up to 190 kW of level 3 DC fast-charging.

Here are some of the key features in the vehicle:

Available Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads

A stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit over one billion colors

Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system

Slim-line LED headlamps with choreographed lighting sequence

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers

KeyPass digital vehicle access

Dual level charge cord

Standard 20-inch split six-spoke alloy wheels or optional 22-inch dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels

Here are the full specs of the Cadillac Lyriq:

Efficiency

Cadillac Estimated Driving Range^: More than 300 miles (523 km) on a full charge

^Based on GM testing. EPA estimates not yet available. Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and vehicle loading, use and maintenance.

Battery System

Type: Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Battery chemistry: Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode Modules: 12 Energy: 100 kWh

Electric Drive

System: 1 drive unit with 1 motor Motor: Permanent magnet, bar wound Power: 340hp (255 kW) Torque: (lb-ft / Nm): 325 lb-ft. (440 Nm) Final drive ratio (:1): 11.63:1

Charging Capacity

120 V: 3.5 miles of range per hour of charge time 240 V (11.5 kW AC) 240V* (19.2 kW AC) 31 miles of range per hour of charge time 52 miles of range per hour of charge time DC Fast Charge: Up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time Up to 195 miles of range in 30 minutes of charge time

^Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.

* Requires professionally installed 19.2 kW AC / 100A dedicated charge station.

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension: 5-link SLA with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers Rear Suspension: 5-link with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers Steering Type: Continuously Variable Electric Power Steering (EPS) Turning Circle (wall-wall)

(ft. / m): 12.1m Brake Type: 4 wheel disc with DuraLife Rotors Brake Rotor Size:

(in. / mm) 17” (321mm) front/18” (345 mm) Rear Wheel Size: Standard: 20” Split 6-spoke Alloy Optional: 22” Dynamic Split-spoke Reverse Rim Alloy Tires: Included with 20” wheels: 265/50R20 All Season, Self-sealing Included with 22” wheels: 275/40R22 All Season, Low profile, Self-sealing

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 121.8 / 3094 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 196.7 / 4996 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 77.8 / 1977 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 63.9 / 1623

Interior Dimensions

Headroom (in / mm): Front 38.6 / 980

Rear 37.7 / 957 Legroom (in. / mm): (front – max) 41.4 / 1052

(rear) 39.6 / 1006 Shoulder Room (in. / mm): (front) 58.9 / 1497

(rear) 58.6 / 1488 Hip Room

(in. / mm): (front) 56.5 / 1436

(rear) 54.0 / 1372

Weight and Capacity

Base Curb Weight (Min) (lb. / kg): 2545 kg/5610 lbs Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 105 / 2976 Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L) ^: 28.0 / 793 (behind rear seat) 60.8 / 1723 (rear seat folded)

Price and availability

GM confirmed that the starting MSRP of the Cadillac Lyriq is going to be $59,990 before taxes or incentives.

As for the availability, GM is bringing the vehicle to production at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory where it invested over $2 billion to produce electric vehicles.

The program is ahead of schedule, and production should start in late Q1 2022 despite the vehicle being launched as a “2023” model year.

