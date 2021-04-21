Daimler unveils new ‘first of its kind’ electric truck charging station

Daimler and Portland General Electric (PGE) have unveiled today a new ‘first of its kind’ electric truck charging station in Portland, Oregon.

Semi electric trucks are now coming to the roads in bigger numbers and the industry is trying to figure out the charging infrastructure to support them.

Today, Daimler and Portland General Electric (PGE) has announced an important step toward that direction.

They unveiled their first full-scale electric truck charging station in front of the Daimler Truck headquarters in Portland Oregon:

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and Portland General Electric (PGE) opened to the public today the first-of-its-kind heavy-duty electric truck charging site, called “Electric Island.” Electric Island will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero emissions (tank to wheel) commercial vehicles, like the ones manufactured by DTNA.

Here’s a quick video of the charging station:

As you can see, the site is designed for trucks and buses to easily enter and exit the charging stalls.

They are going to use the station to study heavy-duty truck charging:

Use of vehicle chargers featuring power delivery of up to over one megawatt (over 4 times faster than today’s fastest light-duty vehicle chargers), enabling PGE and DTNA to develop best practices for cost-effective future deployments;

Integration of heavy-duty charging technology into PGE’s Smart Grid, such as vehicle-to-grid technologies, second-life use of Daimler’s battery packs and onsite energy generation; and

Testing information technology opportunities like fleet and energy management by captive solutions and services.

While they plan to study 1 MW charging, it’s unclear if that capacity is deployed at the site already.

Daimler has several electric truck programs that are already being delivered to customers, including the eActros and the Freightliner eCascadia.

