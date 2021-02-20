Quick Charge Podcast: February 20, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases video of new Model S Plaid winter testing, shows round steering wheel
- Watch how Tesla Solar Roof automatically makes snow slide right off
- Mitsubishi Fuso delivers over 200 eCanter trucks worldwide
- Aptera solar electric car with ‘1,000 miles’ of range gets $4M in backing, more than 7,000 preorders
- South Korea to halve electric vehicle prices by 2025
- VW confirms ID.5 electric SUV coupé, starts pre-production
- Bolt EV recall: Chevy software update to fix battery fire risk in April (Updated)
- [Update] The day has come: The US rejoins the Paris Agreement
- EGEB: Why some wind turbines froze in Texas, but don’t in the Arctic
- America’s first cruiser electric motorcycle goes on sale, but it isn’t cheap
- More huge e-bike funding: US-based electric moped company lands $20 million investment
