VW confirms ID.5 electric SUV coupé, starts pre-production

Volkswagen has confirmed that its next ID electric vehicle is going to be the ID.5, a coupé version of the ID.4 electric SUV.

The vehicle is already in pre-production.

The German automaker has many new electric vehicles coming, but now it is surprising with a new one to quickly come to production: the ID.5.

The VW ID.5 is to the ID.4 much like the Audi e-tron Sportsback is to the e-tron: a coupé version of the electric SUV.

Volkswagen confirmed the upcoming new vehicle through an announcement in German media this week:

Here’s a rough translation of the announcement from German to English:

“It’s official: The VW ID.3 and VW ID.4 will be followed by the VW ID.5 as confirmed in a conversation between VW executive Ralf Brandstätter and Wolfsburger Nachrichten. The coupé SUV will be sold out of Zwickau with a market launch: 2nd half of 2021! The first pilot series are already running.”

It sounds like the electric vehicle could be coming to market rather quickly, but rumor has it that the vehicle won’t make it to North America.

VW has concentrated its electrification effort in Europe, where automakers are required to increase their electric vehicle deliveries to comply with fleet emission regulations.

Due to the strategy to comply with regulations, VW has decided not to sell the VW ID.3, its first high-volume electric vehicle, in North America.

However, the German automaker is bringing the VW ID.4, which is very similar to the ID.5, to North America.

The VW Id/4 is equipped with an 82 kWh battery back with 77 kWh of usable energy, which enables 250 miles of EPA range.

