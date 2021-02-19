Mitsubishi Fuso delivers over 200 eCanter trucks worldwide

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) just offered a press release stating it has now surpassed 200 global deliveries of its Fuso eCanter truck. These 200 light-duty electric trucks have already begun operating in parts if Japan, Europe, and the United States.

The Fuso eCanter

Mitsubishi Fuso’s all-electric light-duty eCanter truck arrived in 2017 as the first of its electric truck series unveiled a year prior. According to its manufacturer, the eCanter is particularly useful for inner-city routes, in which stopping and starting occur frequently. This includes duties like home deliveries and convenience store stocking.

The Fuso eCanter is powered by an electric drive system with an 135 kWh motor. That is powered by six Mercedes-Benz liquid-cooled, 82.8 kWh lithium-ion batteries. This offers torque of 390 Nm (~288 ft-lb). Despite its light weight attributes the eCanter can lug nearly 9,000 lbs of cargo.

The electric light-duty truck’s current range per charge is 100km (62 mi), making it a last-mile EV for sure. Fuso claims the eCanter can travel longer distances with repeated quick charging. The manufacturer also claims the eCanter truck can fully recharge in 1.5 hours at a quick charging station.

In Japan, the truck is used by logistics companies and retailers for urban distribution. It is being used stateside for deliveries by companies like UPS. It’s also used for waste disposal.

Over 200 eCanter trucks operating worldwide

The press release states that over 60 Fuso eCanter trucks are operating in various regions of Japan. Simultaneously, over 140 eCanters operate in the United States and Europe. MFTBC estimates the total driving distance for its eCanter fleet exceeds 3 million km (1.86 million mi) worldwide.

The Japanese manufacturer hopes the eCanter will play a significant role in helping reduce carbon emissions, especially in congested urban areas where many of the Fuso eCanter trucks currently function. The fact that it offers less noise and vibration, in addition to zero emissions, should help its cause for expansion.

The latest model of the Fuso eCanter launched last August, but MFTBC is currently developing its next version. It will include even further upgrades and a wider range of variations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.