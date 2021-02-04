Quick Charge Podcast: February 4, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company moves forward with new ‘Loop’ project with Tesla cars near LA
- Tesla takes delivery of a big order of robots at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla Model 3 is still the best-selling electric car in the world and it’s not even close
- Tesla releases video of Giga Press in action producing giant single-piece rear body
- Ford doubles electric vehicle investment to $22 billion through 2025
- First pictures of the VW ID.6 electric SUV leak
- The city with 16,000 electric buses and 22,000 electric taxis
- Empire State Building owner’s portfolio now on 100% wind power
- EGEB: Coal will be gone from US power by 2033 – Morgan Stanley
- Electric moped sharing company Revel to build DC fast charging stations for electric cars
- Leading US electric bike company Rad Power Bikes lands massive $150M investment
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.