Tesla takes delivery of a big order of robots at Gigafactory Texas

Tesla appears to already be taking delivery of a quite a big order of robots for Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas

In mid-2020, Tesla announced a deal to build a brand-new factory in Austin, where they bought a 2,000-acre piece of land.

At first, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there.

However, we reported that Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it “Gigafactory Texas.”

The automaker plans to produce Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi at Gigafactory Texas.

Construction started in July 2020, and the automaker plans to achieve “first completion” in May 2021 with production expected to start shortly after.

Tesla also plans to establish battery cell production at the factory and make it an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

In the last few months, Tesla has been making a lot of progress based on drone flyovers of the construction site.

There are now several giant buildings taking shapes at the site.

Tesla taking delivery of robots

While we have seen a lot of progress on construction, building structures and actually deploying production capacity are two completely different things.

But we’ve seen some progress on the production capacity front, too. Last month, we reported on Tesla taking delivery of its first Giga Press at Gigafactory Texas.

Now it looks like Tesla is also taking delivery of a decent-sized order of robots.

YouTube channel Terafactory Texas flew over the plant this week and spotted Tesla unloading what looked like a lot of robots:

Most Tesla production lines require hundreds of robots, and the automaker has been known to use both Kuka and Fanuc robots.

This is a good sign that Tesla is getting ready to start building out its production lines for the Model Y. But it could take months before Tesla is able to produce vehicles out of the new factory.

