Elon Musk’s Boring Company moves forward with new ‘Loop’ project with Tesla cars near LA

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is moving forward with negotiations on a new “Loop” project with Tesla electric vehicles near Los Angeles.

Boring Company Ontario Loop

Last year, the Boring Company submitted a Loop project to link Rancho Cucamonga with Ontario International Airport in the greater Los Angeles region.

San Bernardino County, which is overseeing the project, has been so impressed by the company’s proposal that they have dropped studies about other transportation options and instead focused on the Loop.

Elon Musk’s transportation startup became the only bidder on the project, which would consist of a 2.8-mile tunnel system that would link the airport to a station in Rancho Cucamonga, and it would transport people in electric vehicles inside the tunnels.

The project is moving forward

The Boring Company is emerging as not only just the leader, but the only possible contractor for the project at this point.

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) has voted this week to negotiate the details of the project (via Mass Transit Mag):

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board has given the green light for Ontario Loop negotiations to begin with The Boring Company, the Elon Musk established company dedicated to building tunnels faster and cheaper than traditional methods.

The Loop is expected to cost $85 million – a fraction of the first suggested solution, which was a rail project.

Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, commented on the project:

The Ontario Airport Loop project represents an innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable approach in meeting the mobility needs of one of the most robust population and economic centers in the United States.

Hagman started a big rumor last year when he said that Tesla is making 12 passenger electric vans for the Boring Company as part of the initial proposal for the project.

There’s currently no clear timeline for the project, but it should come out of the new negotiations with the Boring Company, which is just now finalizing its first full-scale commercial Loop in Las Vegas.

