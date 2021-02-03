First pictures of the VW ID.6 electric SUV leak

The first pictures of the VW’s upcoming ID.6 electric SUV have leaked, giving us the first look at the production version of the German automaker’s next electric vehicle.

VW ID.6 electric SUV

The VW ID.6 is going to be Volkswagen’s next electric vehicle based on the MEB platform.

It is expected to be based on the ID. ROOMZZ concept unveiled back in 2019.

The ID. ROOMZZ was a concept for a full-size SUV, bigger than the ID.4, which is currently in production.

In terms of powertrain, VW says that the ID. ROOMZZ is equipped with an 82-kWh battery for “a range of up to 450 km (WLTP) or 475 km (NEDC, China).”

They say that the battery supports 150 kW charging for an 80% charge in about half an hour.

The battery pack feeds two electric motors located on each axle with “a system output of 225 KW / 306 PS (electric 4MOTION).”

First pictures of VW ID.6 electric SUV

Today, the first pictures of the production version of the VW ID.6 have leaked through a filing with the Chinese government.

Here are the pictures (via /u/kortoday):

In the pictures, we can see that the ID.6 is much bigger than the ID.4 electric SUV.

It also features a more toned down design than the ID. ROOMZZ, but it still shows many similarities.

The VW ID.6 is expected to be soon unveiled in full with the production specs and price.

