Tesla is liquidating Model S and Model X inventory by the end of the month as refresh nears

- Jan. 15th 2021 6:19 am ET

Tesla has informed employees to liquidate Model S and Model X inventory by the end of the month as a significant refresh now seems likely.

Model S and Model X Inventory

Electrek has learned from sources familiar with the matter that Tesla has instructed employees to sell all Model S and Model X inventory in stores across all markets.

Tesla aims to have absolutely no Model S or Model X in inventory by the end of the month.

It should be achievable since Tesla hasn’t produced new Model S and Model X vehicles in almost a month due to a production shutdown of the lines for its flagship electric sedan and SUV.

The move is unusual at the beginning of a new quarter and it intensifies rumors of a design refresh.

Tesla Model S/X Design Refresh

Over the last few months, we have been extensively reporting on rumors of a possible Model S and Model X design refresh have been increasing lately — especially since Tesla announced that the Model S Plaid is going to require several important changes.

In December, we also reported on Tesla significantly increasing the delivery timeline and price of Model S and Model X going to Europe in March.

Furthermore, we learned that Tesla has extended the Model S/X production holiday shutdown through early January, leading some to believe that the automaker is updating the production line to produce a new version of the electric sedan.

As we previously reported, Tesla has a ‘secret project Palladium’, which included working on new production lines for Model S and Model X last year.

Back in 2018, we reported on Tesla working on a significant interior design refresh for Model S and Model X that was at the time planned for the summer of 2019.

This refresh was delayed as Tesla focused all its resources on ramping Model 3 production, but now many think it might be the time that Tesla finally updates the Model S design, and maybe the Model X at the same time.

At the time, the planned update included a new horizontal center display, a smaller instrument cluster, and a focus on higher-end materials inside the vehicles.

